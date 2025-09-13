Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 costly ISA mistakes to avoid

3 costly ISA mistakes to avoid

Christopher Ruane’s careful to try and avoid this trio of potentially wealth-destroying blunders when it comes to his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
ISA coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Putting money into a Stocks and Shares ISA can lay the foundation for building long-term wealth. But it does not always work out that way.

Here are three potentially costly mistakes to try and avoid when weighing how to invest in an ISA!

Give value traps a wide berth

When a share has got a lot cheaper and looks almost too good to be true, sometimes it is. That is exactly the mistake I made when buying some boohoo (LSE: DEBS) shares for my ISA a few years ago. The company had been making tidy profits, had a large customer base and owned some well-known digital retail platforms.

But the share price had tumbled. I saw that as a buying opportunity. However, I would have a bigger ISA today if I had taken more time to ask myself why the price had been falling steeply. Did other investors see something I did not?

Yes they did. In fact, perhaps multiple things. The impact of low-cost rivals like Shein and Temu was a risk I had not fully considered when adding boohoo to my ISA.

The company’s US expansion was another thing I got wrong. I saw it as a chance to scale the business model. But, like many British retailers before it, expanding Stateside was a costly misadventure for boohoo.

I sold my boohoo shares at a steep loss and they have continued to lose value since, although a turnaround could see them rising again.

Value traps are traps precisely because they look attractive. But often that is based on paying too much attention to a company’s past performance — and not enough to how its marketplace is evolving.

Too much of a bad thing

Although selling my boohoo shares was painful, it did not sink my ISA. Fortunately for me, it was only one of the shares I owned. In fact, I always make a point to keep my ISA diversified.

Even smart investors can make the mistake of not diversifying their ISA enough. Sometimes, one share seems so compelling it can be tempting to put aside normal rules and keep buying.

Another way to fall into this trap is simply by doing nothing. A share that is only 5% or 10% of an ISA’s value might soar so much that it ends up representing 50%, 60% or even more of the ISA.

The problem is that, no matter how brilliant a company is, it can always run into unexpected problems. That is why diversification always matters.

Throwing away money needlessly on fees

Another mistake some investors make when it comes to their ISA is paying more fees and higher commission than they need to. That is not just about finding the right ISA in the beginning. Fees and commissions can creep up over time, changing the attractiveness of a given ISA provider.

So I think a savvy investor will check from time to time whether they are still using the right Stocks and Shares ISA for their individual needs.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Can Nvidia stock really keep moving higher?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane compares the Nvidia of today to where it stood five years ago. Is Nvidia stock now as expensive…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

I just bought this beaten-down share for my SIPP. Could it be a terrific bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer added a share back into his SIPP in recent days after a profit warning led its price to…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

It pays to be careful when looking for passive income stocks

| James Beard

Our writer’s a fan of earning passive income from UK shares. But here he explains why it’s important to be…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Forecast: these FTSE 250 stocks could surge 59% and 65% by 2026

| Ben McPoland

City analysts are bullish on these two growth stocks from the FTSE 250 index. Ben McPoland takes a closer look…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how to start buying shares with £5 a day

| Christopher Ruane

A fiver a day's enough to start investing, our writer reckons. Here are some things he thinks new investors ought…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

The BP share price continues its recovery as the oil giant signs a major drilling deal with Egypt

| Mark Hartley

With the BP share price steadily climbing, is the oil giant worth considering as 2025 draws to a close? Our…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Can these 3 beaten-down FTSE 100 shares bounce back?

| Christopher Ruane

While the FTSE 100's riding high, some of its constituent members aren't. Our writer looks at a trio of its…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Selling shovels: how S&P 500 data giants are dominating the AI gold rush

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores how Western Digital is cashing in on the AI gold rush, with its storage tech offering growth…

Read more »