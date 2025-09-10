Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how many Lloyds shares it takes to earn a £1,000-a-year second income

Here’s how many Lloyds shares it takes to earn a £1,000-a-year second income

A growing dividend means the number of Lloyds shares an investor needs to earn £1,000 a year has fallen by 12% in the last 12 months.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Shares in Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) currently come with a 4.11% dividend yield. And the amount the company returns to shareholders has been rising over the last few years.

Investors thinking of buying the stock, however, need to be careful. Banking is a highly cyclical industry and Lloyds is subject to more ups and downs than a lot of other businesses.

Earning a second income

Over the last 12 months, Lloyds has returned 3.33p per share in dividends to investors. That means someone looking for a £1,000 a year second income would need to buy 30,303 shares.

That sounds like a big number – and it is – but Lloyds has the lowest share price in the FTSE 100. At today’s prices, buying that many shares would cost an investor £24,563.

One thing to note is that the bank has been increasing its dividend. A year ago, the firm returned 2.9p per share, so an investor would have needed 34,482 shares to earn the same annual income.

This suggests someone might be able to generate a £1,000 a year second income by buying fewer shares and waiting for the dividend to grow. But this is a risky strategy when it comes to Lloyds. 

Banking risks

When things go wrong with banking stocks, the consequences can be spectacular. But I’m not anticipating any major problems for Lloyds in the near future. 

In the near term, I think the biggest threat is the potential for falling interest rates. Over the last few years, Lloyds has benefitted from wider lending margins as rates have been higher.

That, however, looks set to reverse in the next few months. So I don’t think investors should count on the firm continuing to grow its dividend the way it has in recent years.

Lloyds, however, is the largest provider of UK current accounts and savings. And that gives it a big advantage over other banks when it comes to long-term profitable lending. 

Borrowing costs

Lending is a core source of banking revenues, but issuing loans requires access to capital. And there are two main sources of funds available.

One involves issuing bonds to bring in cash that can then be lent out at higher interest rates. The other is by using funds deposited by customers into things like current accounts and savings.

In general, deposits are a much cheaper source of capital than bonds. This is because banks don’t tend to pay much interest (if any) on current accounts and savings.

That’s why Lloyds having a large base of consumer deposits puts it in a strong position. It means the firm’s loans stand a good chance of remaining profitable even if interest rates fall. 

Outlook

Right now, an investor looking for £1,000 a year in passive income from the stock would need 30,303 shares. But if interest rates fall, I expect this number to increase.

Whether or not that’s worth considering depends on a few things. For someone starting from scratch, it’s a lot to invest in any individual company.

For an investor who already has a big portfolio, though, I think it’s worth considering. A strong position in an industry that isn’t likely to go away could well be a formula for long-term success.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Forecast annual earnings growth of 28%, 52% undervalued and with a projected 6.3% dividend yield, are BP shares set to soar?

| Simon Watkins

BP shares are set to see very strong profit growth in the coming years, which should ultimately power their price…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

My favourite UK growth share crashed 20% this morning – should I sell or buy more?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had high hopes when he bought this growth share but they have been dashed and dashed again. What…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Meet the £2.61 dividend stock that has more potential than Lloyds and Rolls-Royce shares, according to City analysts

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

According to City analysts, this under-the-radar UK dividend stock has the potential to rise almost 50% over the next 12…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Down 8.3% in a day! What on earth’s going on with the Burberry share price?

| James Beard

Our writer tries to find out why the Burberry share price tanked yesterday. But he doesn't see any need to…

Read more »

Man At Desk Trading Screen
Investing Articles

2 high-yield FTSE 100 dividend shares to consider

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 100 income shares to buy? Here are a 6% yielder and a 7.9%-yielding share I…

Read more »

Investing Articles

13,500 shares of this rebounding FTSE 250 stock could unlock £2,000 a year in passive income

| Mark Hartley

Bouncing back with an 8% yield, this FTSE 250 stock could deliver over £2,000 in annual passive income. Our writer…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

After the Rolls-Royce share price hit an all-time high, is it finally too late to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price dipped a bit during the recent tech stock sell-off, but it's since risen right back up…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I don’t think a stock market crash is coming in October. But there might be a correction

| James Beard

It’s that time of year when our writer becomes anxious about the possibility of a stock market crash.  But history…

Read more »