Here are 2 exceptional ETFs to consider in September!

Here are 2 exceptional ETFs to consider in September!

Discover two ETFs that have soared in value in 2025 — and which our writer Royston Wild has tipped for excellent long-term growth.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The London Stock Exchange is packed with top exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for investors to consider. Here are two I think deserve serious attention in today’s climate.

Golden gains

Gold’s prolonged bull run is showing no signs of slowing. The yellow metal has struck fresh all-time highs near $3,650 per ounce in recent hours. Analysts are tipping further gains as economic worries (like returning inflation and growth-hitting tariffs) spook investors.

Goldman Sachs — which recently said gold prices could touch $5,000 per ounce in the next year — has said in recent days that buying gold stocks could be an effective way to capitalise on bullion prices.

It’s a strategy that exposes investors to the unpredictabilities and dangers of metals mining. Disappointments at the exploration, mine development and production phases can be common. In these situations, their profits can underwhelm even if gold prices continue rising.

The iShares Gold Producers ETF (LSE:SPGP), which — at the latest count — had holdings in 68 different miners can reduce stock-specific risk but it can’t eliminate it.

Having a stake in metal producers over physical gold and gold-price-tracking funds has significant advantages. Profits at miners can grow at a faster rate than the gold price, as revenues rise in line with gold prices while costs stay largely fixed. This can lead to far greater capital gains.

Gold producers can also provide a dividend, while physical metal and price tracking funds don’t. The dividends the iShares Gold Producers ETF receives are automatically reinvested into the fund, providing an added boost to growth.

With a focus on large-cap miners including Agnico Eagle, Barrick Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals, this iShares instrument provides great stability while still harnessing gold’s long-term investment potential.

A new ETF

Defence is another sector that’s tipped for strong and sustained expansion. This makes funds such as the WisdomTree Europe Defence (LSE:WDEP) — which has risen 14% in value since its March launch — also worth consideration in my view.

As its name suggests, it focuses on European companies. This may have a major advantage as continental defence spending is tipped to rise especially strongly over the long term. This geographical focus also reduces the threat of lower US military spending, which is more of a natural threat to North American contractors. That risk is still an issue for it though.

In 2024, European arms spending rose 17% to $693m, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Canadian demand meanwhile increased 7% year on year, to $29m. It’s a trend industry boffins expect to continue, with GlobalData predicting combined expenditure from Europe and Canada to hit $1.3bn by 2035.

The WisdomTree Europe Defence fund provided significant exposure to large and diversified arms suppliers like BAE Systems and Rheinmetall. Indeed, more than 91% of the fund is tied up in businesses with market caps of £10bn and above. It therefore benefits from scale and stability, and may be able to better weather problems like competition and supply chain challenges.

In total, it has holdings in 24 different defence shares, which I’m optimistic will deliver excellent long-term returns.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rheinmetall Ag. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

