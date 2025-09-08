Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » This FTSE 100 stock is at multi-year highs but has a P/E ratio of just 8!

This FTSE 100 stock is at multi-year highs but has a P/E ratio of just 8!

Jon Smith reveals a FTSE 100 stock from the travel and tourism sector that has been performing well but isn’t flagging up as being overvalued.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

With the FTSE 100 pushing towards fresh all-time highs, some stocks within the index are following suit. This makes some shares potentially overvalued, meaning investors must be cautious when seeking good value opportunities. Yet there are certainly options to consider, as I stumbled across this FTSE 100 stock over the weekend.

Soaring high

I’m talking about the International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG). It’s a popular name among many investors, owning and operating companies such as British Airways, Aer Lingus and others.

The stock is up 107% over the past year, as the company continues to benefit from the post-pandemic travel rebound. The demand increase has boosted financial performance, with H1 2025 operating profit reaching €1.9bn, a 43.5% increase compared to the same period last year. Investor confidence has been buoyed further by the business reinstating dividends earlier this year for the first time since the pandemic.

Against this backdrop, the share price appreciation is logical. Yet it might surprise some to know that the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 8.08. I use the benchmark figure of 10 when trying to assign a fair value to a stock. Therefore, I’d say that using this metric, the company is undervalued. Over the coming year, this could mean further share price gains, to move the P/E ratio back towards the FTSE 100 average.

Why the future looks bright

Earlier this summer, the business placed orders for 71 widebody aircraft from Boeing and Airbus. These deliveries are scheduled between 2028 and 2033, so there’s no immediate action required. Yet the forward-looking order is a clear indication to me that the management team is confident of future demand. It wants to get ahead of the curve by ordering now to be able to serve customers for decades to come.

Another factor that impressed me was the increase in premium cabin demand so far this year. The company makes more money from selling these more expensive seats. In recent years, this hasn’t been a big area of focus, as getting load capacity back to normal levels was a priority. Yet now that has been resolved, the push for higher-margin seats could be a great way to further enhance profits in the coming year.

Of course, there are risks. The airline sector is notoriously competitive. It’s hard to really differentiate a service, so price is a key part of customer focus, with many operators rushing to grab market share. The business is also exposed to economic slowdowns, which cause people to cut back on discretionary spending on travel.

Even with this ongoing concern, I think IAG is in a strong position. Yet based on the valuation, I believe it can rally further in the coming year. That’s why I feel it’s a stock for investors to consider now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Why Greggs’ share price has crashed despite growing sales

| Stephen Wright

After a 42% decline, there’s still a significant short interest in Greggs shares at today’s prices. Should long-term investors be…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

With a P/E of just 7.5% is this FTSE 100 growth stock a no-brainer buy?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is dazzled by the low valuation of this top UK growth stock and hopes its recent recovery is…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Here’s my BAE Systems share price prediction for 2026

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BAE Systems' share price has risen about 130% over the last three years. Edward Sheldon’s prediction is that it will…

Read more »

Side of boat fuelled by gas to liquids, advertising Shell GTL Fuel
Investing Articles

Down 7% to just over £26, are Shell shares worth me buying right now?

| Simon Watkins

Shell shares have fallen from their March one-year high, which might mean they're in bargain territory. I ran the key…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Is FTSE 100 distribution giant Bunzl worth me taking seriously after H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 distribution heavyweight has never been top of my watchlist, but following its H1 results I took another…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

A 4% yield and high ROE! Is this the top growth and income stock on the FTSE 250?

| Mark Hartley

Lion Finance Group has a decent yield and is up 675% in five years. Could this FTSE 250 bank be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 75%, is this still one of the best stocks to consider buying in 2025?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This gold mining enterprise is firing on all cylinders with record profits, but could it still be one of the…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

It’s ‘goodbye FTSE 250’ and ‘hello FTSE 100’ (again) for Burberry shares!

| James Beard

A British icon will soon escape the FTSE 250 and return to the Footsie. But will this recovery last? Our…

Read more »