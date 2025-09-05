Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 dirt cheap UK growth stocks to consider in September!

2 dirt cheap UK growth stocks to consider in September!

Looking for the best growth stocks to buy at low cost? Royston Wild picks two of his favourites from the FTSE 250 and AIM indexes.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Investing in growth stocks can be a bumpy ride during tough or uncertain economic periods. They can slump in value when corporate earnings come under pressure and market confidence declines.

Purchasing growth-focused shares at a discount can provide a buffer against price volatility. Paying less for a company’s shares provides a margin of safety against future drops. It also provides attractive entry points for dip buyers — this can provide support and fuel a rebound when investor sentiment improves.

With this in mind, here are two cut-price UK shares for investors to consider in September.

Building back stronger

Brickmaker Ibstock‘s (LSE:IBST) share price has tumbled a sizeable 27% over the last 12 months. For long-term investors, I think this represents an attractive dip-buying opportunity.

Building materials suppliers remain at the mercy of inflationary pressures than can impact interest rates and homebuyer affordability. But I’m optimistic the recent sales recovery Ibstock has enjoyed can continue as inflation tracks broadly lower — latest financials showed its sales up 12% in January-June as housebuilding improved.

I certainly feel Ibstock can grow strongly over the long term as Britain’s population rapidly grows and home construction picks up across the country.

Even after its share price drop this year, the FTSE 250 company — at first glance at least — doesn’t appear all that cheap. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 18.6 times for 2025.

But dig a little deeper and Ibstock shares look much more appealing from a value angle. City analysts expect earnings to rebound 56% in 2026 as market conditions improve, pushing its P/E ratio much lower to 11.9 times.

This also means the firm’s price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio is just 0.1. Any reading below one suggests a share is undervalued relative to expected profits.

Go for gold

Gold stocks like Pan African Resources (LSE:PAF) can be perfect shares to buy in difficult or uncertain times.

They still carry risk given the unpredictable nature of metals mining. However, the potential for supersized gains can offset these risks for many investors. Pan African has risen 137% in value over the past year.

By comparison, the gold price itself has risen a still-impressive-but-lower 43%. Fixed costs can mean miners’ profits can take off when revenues rise, leading to breakneck returns during gold bull markets.

City analysts expect Pan African’s earnings to surge 73% in the current financial year (to June 2026). This reflects the robust outlook for bullion prices and expected production ramp-ups — group output is tipped at 275,000 to 292,000 ounces this year, up from the 197,000 ounces expected in financial 2025.

Remember though, there are no guarantees the company will hit this target. Last year’s lower-than-predicted output underlines the uncertainty that I described earlier.

Yet with a forward P/E ratio of 5.3 times, I think Pan African shares enjoy a degree of protection from wild price swings if operational issues emerge. In fact, with the company also trading on a sub-1 PEG of 0.1, I think there’s scope for substantial price appreciation if it hits targets and gold prices stay robust.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Ibstock Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ibstock Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

£2k buys 763 shares in this 7.7%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend stock

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how reinvesting the income from a high-yielding blue-chip dividend stock can steadily compound and grow over the…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Down 30%, here’s a fallen FTSE 100 share to consider today

| Royston Wild

FTSE 100 builder Berkeley Group's shares have dropped almost a third over the last year. Could this be a bargain…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Prediction: experts forecast the Glencore share price could now smash Rolls-Royce

| Harvey Jones

The trajectory of the Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) and Glencore (LSE: GLEN) share prices couldn’t be more different. The aerospace and…

Read more »

Grattan Bridge in Dublin, Ireland, on the River Liffey at sunset
Investing Articles

1 alternative to the FTSE 100’s housebuilders to consider

| James Beard

The share prices of the FTSE 100’s construction companies may be struggling but it’s a different story for Ireland’s largest…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Today’s fall in the Ashmore Group share price pushes its yield to 10.3%!

| James Beard

The Ashmore Group share price fell in early trading today after the group released its results. It means the stock’s…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

How much retirement income can you generate from a £180,000 Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Harvey Jones

A Stocks and Shares ISA is an excellent vehicle to generate a tax-efficient passive income stream and Harvey Jones has…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Growth Shares

Down 60% in a year, should I pull the trigger and buy this penny stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines a penny stock that has experienced a sector slowdown in the last year, but he believes a…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s the forecast for 2 of the FTSE 100’s biggest dividend shares

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes a closer look at market data to find out what investors can expect from two of the…

Read more »