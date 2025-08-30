Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Want to start investing? 3 questions to ask first

Want to start investing? 3 questions to ask first

Ben McPoland highlights a dividend-focused ETF that might be suitable for newer and risk-averse investors to consider.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

It’s incredibly simple to start investing today. A few clicks on a smartphone and you’re away.

However, this blessing can turn into a curse without preparation. Here are three questions that are worth thinking about when starting out.

1. Are my finances sorted?

One mistake some eager newbie investors make is investing every spare penny into the stock market.

This becomes problematic when a crisis hits. For example, the car engine might break, necessitating a replacement and immediate £3,000 outlay (or more!).

In this situation, someone might be forced to sell their shares to raise cash. Potentially at a loss.

So, I think it’s important to ask: are my finances in order? The best situation is to have most or all debt paid off (barring a mortgage, of course). Then to also have a rainy day fund put aside for emergencies.

From this solid foundation, it’s possible to invest with a truly long-term mindset.

2. What are my goals (really)?

This long-term approach is vital because the stock market isn’t a get-rich scheme. Global equities have returned about 10% per year long term. But that’s an average, not a guranteed annual return.

Of course, it’s possible to do much better than this, and vice versa. However, the point here is that stocks are small pieces of real-world businesses, not lottery tickets.

I think it’s worth asking then: why am I in this? If the answer is to get rich quickly, then there are more suitable avenues to explore than the stock market.

For example, my best friend used to be interested in the stock market two decades ago. However, after a year or so, he worked out that it would take him another 20 years investing £1,000 a month to get to £1m (with a 12% return).

He wanted to get there quicker so he pursued a different — and ultimately successful — path. Everyone has different goals.

3. Assessing risk

Finally, it’s worth asking how much risk one wants to take on. Again, only each individual person can answer that.

Buying individual shares can lead to fabulous returns. Just ask long-term Nvidia, Microsoft, or Tesla shareholders.

But they can be dicier because you’re taking on company-specific risks. And some of these are almost impossible to know in advance.

For example, WH Smith stock fell 42% in a single day earlier this month when it revealed an accounting irregularity. Ouch.

Safety in numbers

Don’t like the sound of that? Then perhaps iShares UK Dividend UCITS ETF (LSE:IUKD) would be more suitable.

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) holds 50 UK stocks with high dividend yields, including British American Tobacco, Legal & General, HSBC, BP, and Aviva. All these are from the blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

From the FTSE 250, it has the likes of ITV and housebuilder Persimmon. It holds a few housebuilders, so the share price might get a bit of a lift if these stocks recover strongly as interest rates keep falling

This ETF isn’t perfect. It’s only focused on dividend stocks from a single market, and this could fall out of favour with investors at any point. So it should only be considered as part of a wider, more diversified portfolio.

However, with the ETF yielding a handy 5.1%, I think it’s worth a look for more risk-minded investors.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Ben McPoland has positions in Aviva Plc, HSBC Holdings, Legal & General Group Plc, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., HSBC Holdings, ITV, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, and WH Smith. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

What if the Diageo share price never bounces back?

| Christopher Ruane

The Diageo share price has almost halved since 2022. This writer has been buying -- but he also recognises there's…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Here’s how to start buying shares with just £300, in 3 simple steps

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane goes through a trio of elements that could help someone as they start buying shares rather than just…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Will this FTSE 100 stock crash in September?

| Paul Summers

As traders return to their desks after the long summer break and results fly in, some FTSE 100 stocks could…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Why has Tesla stock soared 68% in a year, while sales fall?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons the Tesla business has ongoing sizeable potential. But why has Tesla stock gone up by two-thirds in…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the best FTSE 250 comeback stock. Here’s what it said

| Ben McPoland

Our writer turned to AI assistant ChatGPT to narrow down FTSE 250 candidates that could be set for a rip-roaring…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

August set a new all-time record for Rolls-Royce shares. What might September bring?

| Christopher Ruane

Will Rolls-Royce shares take a breather in September after recent record-setting performance? Not necessarily, this writer thinks -- if all…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

A 5%+ yield and P/E ratio under 5? This undervalued penny stock looks like an income gem!

| Mark Hartley

With a decent dividend yield and low valuation, could this profitable penny stock be a hidden opportunity for both income…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

The Greggs share price is at its lowest in years. Is it a bargain in plain sight?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons the market's overreacted in marking down Greggs' share price by 44% so far in 2025. Here's how…

Read more »