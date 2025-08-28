Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT which UK stocks will be next to crash. Here’s what it said

I asked ChatGPT which UK stocks will be next to crash. Here’s what it said

Can an AI bot say which UK stocks are likely to crash? Paul Summers is sceptical yet found himself slightly agreeing with ChatGPT. But he’s not completely convinced.

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

ChatGPT has already transformed our lives. But is it useful for predicting which UK stocks look set to crash in value? As a fun experiment (and no more), I decided to investigate.

What the bot had to say made me feel it’s not really that useful as it’s just rehashing what has already been said online.

No sure thing

I actually agreed with ChatGPT’s preamble. It stated that identifying such businesses was “impossible to predict with certainty, and any attempts to do so veers perilously close to financial speculation“.

Ultimately, no one knows where the share price of any company is going. This includes those ‘highly-informed’ boys and girls in the City as well as legends like Warren Buffett.

For this reason, us Fools prefer to look at the long-term potential of any investment. While every person’s financial goals and time horizon will be different, this places emphasis on finding and holding great companies in our portfolios.

Anything else feels more like gambling than investing. The former rarely works out well.

On the shortlist

ChatGPT’s summary about which stocks might be vulnerable weren’t a million miles from my own.

Silver miner Fresnillo featured. It’s benefitted massively from rising precious metal prices. This could continue if inflation keeps bouncing and geopolitical events panic markets. However, we know that commodity prices can also swiftly reverse, lowering profits in the process.

Marks & Spencer has also had a wonderful purple patch in recent years, brought about by restructuring and a strong recovery in clothing and homeware. However, the recent hacking of its IT systems was concerning. The ongoing consumer spending squeeze is a clear risk to trading too.

Most vulnerable?

Top of ChatGPT’s list however, was market darling Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR). Its recovery under CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç, who brought in a wave of cost-cutting measures, has been nothing short of sensational.

It might just continue. Global air travel’s expected to continue expanding in the next decade, as is demand for engines in military aircraft and ships. Bulls would also point to the company’s strong growth potential as it attempts to expand into small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs). To further sweeten the investment case, the firm has started paying dividends again.

But no share price rises forever. And the engineer now trades at a lofty forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 40. The average P/E in the UK stock market is around the mid-teens.

Conceivably, any unexpected event to hit the airline industry could damage sentiment. The same goes for any defence budget cuts or contract issues.

Don’t go all-in

The implication that only high-flying UK stocks like those mentioned above are at risk of tumbling in value should be taken with a pinch of salt. In reality, no stock is safe.

I agree that the companies mentioned above are probably at risk of disappointing investors with inflated expectations. But this isn’t to say they will. And even if they do, we’re still no wiser as to when this might happen. ChatGPT can’t help us here.

I reckon an investor’s best defence is to spread their money around the market. Using this strategy (with that long-term mindset), even expensive stocks like Rolls-Royce still warrant consideration.

Oh, and remember to see ChatGPT as a tool like any other, rather than a substitute for proper research.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Percy Pig Ocado van outside distribution centre
Investing Articles

Up 45% since last month, could the Ocado share price continue rising?

| Christopher Ruane

The Ocado share price has been on fire lately -- but it’s still down badly over the past five years.…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Growth Shares

2 FTSE 250 stocks with new CEOs who could spark a big change

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a couple of FTSE 250 shares that have taken on new leaders this year that could…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Growth Shares

Here are the latest forecasts for the Barclays share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews what the experts think about the Barclays share price going forward, following its remarkable rally over the…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

With a 5% dividend yield, this FTSE 100 stock is at a 52-week low! Time to consider buying?

| Mark Hartley

Unite Group is a FTSE 100 REIT at a 52-week low, with a 5% dividend yield and a recent acquisition.…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 7% from June, are Next shares a bargain?

| Simon Watkins

Next shares have fallen since June, which may signal that the firm is fundamentally worth less than before. Or it…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

This 6.3%-yielding FTSE 250 media giant looks 64% undervalued to me, with forecast earnings growth of 9.3% a year!

| Simon Watkins

This high-yielding FTSE 250 terrestrial and digital media giant has fallen 9% in price, leaving it looking even more under…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

With an 8.5% yield, is this recent FTSE 250 addition a screaming buy?

| Mark Hartley

Chesnara’s entry into the FTSE 250, coupled with its £260m HSBC deal and 8.5% yield, makes it one to watch.…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Value Shares

3 beaten-down UK shares on my Buy list for September

| Stephen Wright

September traditionally isn’t the strongest month for the stock market. But Stephen Wright has his eye on three UK shares…

Read more »