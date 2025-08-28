Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 key takeaways from the latest earnings for Nvidia stock

3 key takeaways from the latest earnings for Nvidia stock

Jon Smith breaks down the implications in both the long and short run for Nvidia stock following the latest quarterly earnings report.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Late yesterday (August 28), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) released the latest quarterly earnings. The stock fell 3% in pre-market trading, although we’ll have to wait and see what happens as the US market gets going. Yet, there were some key takeaways to be had from the earnings release, which I think provide a signal as to where the stock goes from here.

A solid quarter

Let’s start off with some of the key numbers. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $46.7bn and adjusted earnings per share of $1.05, comfortably ahead of Wall Street forecasts. The data centre division, the crown jewel of Nvidia’s AI growth story, generated $41.1bn in sales, a record by any measure. Granted, this came in a touch below most analyst estimates. But I’d argue that’s because the estimates were set at an incredibly high level.

Building from the numbers, CEO Jensen Huang said he believes the opportunity ahead is immense, and that “we see $3trn to $4trn in AI infrastructure spend by the end of the decade”. The upbeat tone for the long term is something that I think could help the stock to keep outperforming, despite the short-term wobble we’re seeing.

China is a headache

One of the main reasons why the stock initially fell is due to Nvidia’s limited ability to sell advanced chips into China. US export restrictions have effectively walled off what CEO Jensen Huang called a potential $50bn market opportunity. In the latest results, Nvidia confirmed that no H20 chip sales to China were included in its Q2 results or Q3 guidance. That’s clearly a negative catalyst for the stock.

Huang stressed that demand outside of China remains more than sufficient to sustain growth. But for me, the absence of clarity on when (and if) China sales can resume injected uncertainty into the outlook. I don’t see this as being enough to worry investors in the long run. Yet, it’s certainly something that will grab a lot of headlines.

The path ahead

Nvidia announced a $60bn stock buyback programme, one of the largest in corporate history. It also issued guidance for the third quarter, projecting $54 billion in revenue, slightly above analyst expectations. Both of these signs are positive for the stock. After all, it goes some way to highlight that AI spending isn’t likely to slow down in the immediate few months.

If Huang and his team were genuinely worried about whether AI is in a bubble or if the China situation was a deal-breaker, I don’t think they would have provided such upbeat guidance. I do understand why the stock is falling right now. But I feel this is partly due to investor expectations being so high. The dust needs to settle in the coming week or so. At that point, I think the main takeaway will be that the party is still going for Nvidia. As a result, I still think it’s a US stock for investors to consider buying.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Up 1,576%! Could Palantir stock be a warning signal about the stock market?

| Christopher Ruane

Will Christopher Ruane regret deciding not to invest in Palantir stock when he had the chance several years ago? He…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Prediction: 2 FTSE 100 shares forecast to outperform Rolls-Royce

| Ben McPoland

City analysts remain optimistic about Rolls-Royce shares. But they're even more bullish on this pair of FTSE 100 shares.

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Up 76% in a year! Here’s why I like Netflix stock but not the price

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks the Netflix business model is a superb one, but the current stock price looks less appealing to…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

August has seen the highest ever Rolls-Royce share price. Too late to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has hit its highest ever level this month. Our writer thinks it may go higher --…

Read more »

Two mid adult women enjoying a friends reunion city break for the weekend in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Investing Articles

See how it’s possible to generate a £25,000 yearly income from a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones does a few simple sums to show how it's possible to build a solid passive income by investing…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds share price hit £1?

| Christopher Ruane

The black horse bank has done very well over the past year. But can the Lloyds share price finally break…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

The Drax Group share price tanks after FCA investigation launched

| James Beard

Investors sent the Drax Group share price lower after an announcement that the Financial Conduct Authority is to carry out…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

What’s happening to the BP share price?

| Harvey Jones

After a rough year the BP share price is showing signs of life but Harvey Jones is struggling to see…

Read more »