Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The JD Sports share price is up despite a mixed sales picture

The JD Sports share price is up despite a mixed sales picture

After the first hour of trading today (27 August), the JD Sports share price was up around 5% following the release of a second-quarter trading update.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
many happy international football fans watching tv

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Investors sent the JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) share price higher in early trading today (27 August) as they appeared to give a big thumbs-up to the sports retailer’s latest market update. This is despite a confused sales performance.

During the 26 weeks to 2 August (H1 26), the group reported a fall in like-for-like sales of 2.5% compared to the same period last year. This measures the performance of existing stores and ignores any shop conversions or expansions.

By contrast, organic sales – which excludes the impact of acquisitions, disposals and currency movements — were 2.6% higher.

The company noted that last year’s figures were helped by Euro 2024. Incidentally, next year will see the staging of the 23rd World Cup.

Turnover is vanity, profit is sanity

Undoubtedly, a retailer’s top line is important. But it’s earnings that matter even more. Here, the group reiterated that it’s trading in line with the current market consensus. Analysts are expecting profit before tax and adjusting items for the full year (FY26) to be £885m (range: £852m-£915m).

But this is still lower than the £923m reported in FY25. And it’s less than FY24’s £961m.

On the face of it, the group appears to be going in the wrong direction, which probably explains why its share price is now languishing around the 100p mark. In late 2021, it was over 230p.

Looking ahead

Despite the mixed sales picture, the group remains bullish. It says it’s making “strong progress against strategic objectives” and that its cash and costs are being “well controlled”.

And the group continues to avoid engaging in significant discounting, which can be a feature of the industry. Instead, it relies on its brand to keep its margin higher than many of its rivals. Having said that, including acquisitions, its gross margin was 60 basis points lower in H1 26 compared to H1 25.

The positive share price reaction might also be explained by the announcement of another £100m share buyback programme. Personally, I’d rather this cash be used to bolster its rather meagre dividend.

But the group remains cautious about the impact of President Trump’s tariffs, although it’s more concerned about the potential effect on consumer demand rather than on the direct cost to the group.

And with an estimated 50% of its revenue coming from Nike’s products, ongoing issues at the American sportswear giant could be a problem. From June, it raised the prices of its trainers costing more than $100 by up to $10. It’s unclear how this will impact sales.

However, as a shareholder, I remain optimistic. And even with today’s price jump, I still think the stock offers good value. If the analysts are right, adjusted earnings per share for FY26 will be around 11.7p. This means the stock’s trading at only 8.4 times forecast earnings.

For a retailer with a healthy balance sheet and strong brand — that’s operating in a growing market — I think that’s cheap. That’s why I plan to hold on to my shares and why other investors could consider adding the stock to their own portfolios.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

The Prudential share price falls despite a growth in profit. Time to buy?

| Andrew Mackie

After posting a solid set of numbers, this writer investigates the long-term growth drivers that could help push the Prudential…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Stock market volatility looming? Here’s how I’m getting ready

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer continues to see bargains in the current stock market. Nonetheless, he's also got an eye on the potential…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing For Beginners

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £1k monthly income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the key factors that go into building a generous income from a Stocks and Shares ISA, and…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: August’s lower-risk, higher-yield Share Advisor recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Greggs shares an investor needs to earn £1,000 a year in passive income

| Stephen Wright

Greggs shares are down 43% since the start of the year, but the company is still growing. So is the…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
US Stock

How I’m dealing with this red flag that suggests we could be due a stock market crash

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith acknowledges concern from some investors about the risk of a stock market crash in the US, but talks…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Growth Shares

Down 45%, this new penny stock is a great value purchase to consider

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a company that has just become a penny stock and trades at 3p, but might not…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

33% down from its 7 October high, is Glencore’s share price set to soar on stunning earnings growth forecasts?

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price has fallen a lot this year, but analysts forecast that earnings growth will be supercharged this year…

Read more »