Down 45%, this new penny stock is a great value purchase to consider

Jon Smith points out a company that has just become a penny stock and trades at 3p, but might not remain that low for a long period of time.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

A penny stock is a company that has a market cap below £100m and a share price below 100p. I always keep an eye out for stocks in this category, as they can see explosive growth in the future. Yet their high-risk nature can deter some investors. Here’s one idea I recently spotted that has become a penny stock due to a sharp decline in the share price.

Details worth noting

I’m talking about Jubliee Metals (LSE:JLP). The company operates an interesting business model, specialising in recovering and processing metals. It takes metals such as copper, chrome, and platinum group metals from low-cost feedstocks, including overlooked mining waste. Using modular processing units placed near sites in South Africa and Zambia, Jubilee can quickly scale operations and turn waste into high-grade concentrate for sale or further refining.

The company’s market cap is now £94m, indicating it has fallen into penny stock territory. It hasn’t always been this way, but the 45% drop in the stock over the past year has tipped the scales. Part of the decline has stemmed from disappointing financial results, with rising operating costs and increasing finance expenses eroding overall profitability.

Another factor has been weaker commodity prices, particularly in copper this year. The company is exposed to the volatile swings in these prices, which ultimately mean revenue takes a hit when it has to sell at the prevailing market price. This has also led to negative investor sentiment surrounding the company and remains a risk going forward.

Reasons for optimism

Despite these problems, I think the stock could be a smart value play right now. While profits have been squeezed by weaker commodity prices and rising costs, these challenges appear cyclical rather than structural. This means profit margins should recover as commodity markets stabilise.

Importantly, Jubilee’s diversified revenue base across different metals reduces reliance on any single one. With expansion projects in Zambia ramping up and capital raised to fund future growth, the company has the potential to deliver significantly higher earnings once commodity prices firm.

In late spring, the company announced strong year-on-year growth in output. The higher production means it should exceed the original targets for the full year. Even if commodity prices don’t recover quickly, the increase in output should still allow revenue to grow.

Managing the risk

I’m not going to pretend that this is a low-risk stock. However, I can look to diversify some of the risk away in my portfolio. For example, I’d consider only adding a small amount of money to the company, relative to the rest of my portfolio. Further, by including it alongside my existing broad range of holdings, I’m not solely owning this as my only exposure to the stock market.

On balance, I do think the company could rally back in the coming year, so am seriously thinking about adding it to my portfolio.