Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 in savings? Here’s a 3-step plan to target a £9,287 second income

£10,000 in savings? Here’s a 3-step plan to target a £9,287 second income

Buying dividend stocks and reinvesting the returns is one way to earn a second income. But Stephen Wright thinks there’s a better strategy available.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface

Image source: Getty Images

How can you turn your excess savings into a second income? Investing in the stock market is a good strategy.

I think the best way to go is to break the project down into three stages. And the first is figuring out the numbers.

Step 1: work out the numbers

Targeting a second income involves building wealth and then turning that into income. But before that, the first step is to work out what the numbers look like.

In the first phase, a 9% return is enough to turn £10,000 into £132,676 after 30 years. Is that realistic?

I think it might be. Over the last five years, the FTSE 100 has returned an average of 11.99% a year.

In the second phase, the FTSE 100 currently has an average dividend yield of 3.3%. But in this case, I think you can realistically aim higher.

In my view, a 7% yield might be sensible. And that’s enough to earn £9,287 a year in dividend income from a £132,676 portfolio.

With an idea of what you’re aiming for in hand, it’s time to start thinking about how to get there. Specifically, what shares to consider buying.

Step 2: grow the initial capital

The first phase involves turning that £10,000 into as much as possible. And that means looking for companies that can grow.

I think Halma (LSE:HLMA) is one of the FTSE 100’s finest in this regard. The firm retains the vast majority of its cash and reinvests it for growth. 

Acquisitions are a big part of the company’s growth strategy. And this inevitably brings a risk of paying too much in a deal.

Halma’s returns on equity are above 15%, which is strong. Most importantly, though, they’ve consistently been above this level.

Source: Fiscal.ai

That shows the company isn’t just growing revenues at any cost. It’s doing so with smart investments that generate good returns.

It doesn’t jump out as a cheap stock. But it’s certainly the kind of firm investors trying to build wealth should be looking at.

Step 3: income investing

The second phase involves converting the accumulated capital into passive income. And there are a few ways of doing this. 

High yields can be risky. But I think there are stocks with dividend yields above 7% that are likely to be worth considering 30 years from now. 

In general, the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector is one that I think is interesting. Especially from a passive income perspective. These are companies that own and lease various different properties. And they distribute 90% of their rental income as dividends to shareholders.

In other words, they’re the opposite of companies like Halma. They don’t retain their cash and this limits growth opportunities. 

As a result, however, they often have much higher dividend yields. And this is where I think investors targeting a 7% yield should look.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Three steps

Turning excess cash into a second income involves two phases. The first is trying to grow the initial capital as much as possible. 

The second involves looking for dividend opportunities. But before either of these, the first step is to figure out what might be achievable.

This will vary as different investors have different timeframes. But with 30 years, I think turning £10,000 into a £9,287 second income is a realistic possibility.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Halma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Could there be light at the end of the tunnel for the Aston Martin share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The market rewarded Aston Martin's latest quarterly update with a bit of va va voom in its share price. Is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What next for Lloyds shares after better-than-expected Q1 results?

| James Beard

Investors piled into Lloyds shares in 2025. But how has the bank started 2026? James Beard takes a closer look…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

This former penny stock can jump another 37% to 360p, says this broker

| Ben McPoland

One ex-penny stock is up an eye-popping 2,290% in just 36 months. Why does one City analyst team see even…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing For Beginners

Analysts think this FTSE 100 stock could rally by 33% in the coming year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a FTSE 100 stock that has positive analyst ratings, indicating a potential rally after having dropped…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Retirement Articles

How to invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target lucrative passive income for life

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley outlines a strategy to use £20k a year in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for £4,000…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Dividend Shares

Prediction: this FTSE 250 10% dividend yield is doomed!

| Cliff D'Arcy

For months, I've considered buying this FTSE 250 stock for its near-10% dividend yield. However, with this payout threatened, I've…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much is needed in a SIPP to target a £25,095.20 annual income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says building a portfolio of top UK stocks in a SIPP can help build a passive income that's…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

How could the latest Barclays share buybacks impact investors?

| Mark Hartley

After a further 26.7m in buybacks, Mark Hartley looks at how the development could impact the Barclays share price and…

Read more »