Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Here are the latest analyst forecasts for the BT share price

Here are the latest analyst forecasts for the BT share price

Jon Smith explains the reasons for the mixed forecasts and targets for the BT share price, and adds his own view for the coming year.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

BT Group (LSE:BT.A) stock’s up a whopping 57% over the past year. This vastly beats the FTSE 100 performance over the same period, and has elevated the stock to the highest level in over five years. Yet from here, analysts have a much more mixed view when it comes to the direction of travel for the BT share price.

Looking to the experts

Of the 21 banks and brokers that currently have a view on the stock, the highest share price target for the coming year is 312p. This comes from Andrew Beale at Arete Research and, for reference, the current stock price is 213p. This indicates a potential 64% return if his forecast turns out to be correct.

At the other end of the scale, analyst Robert Grindle at Deutsche Bank expects the stock to fall to 140p this time next year, a drop of almost 32%.

When I take a look at the overall view from all contributors, there’s an interesting conversation. The average target price for the coming year is 212p, only a penny lower than the stock trades at right now!

As a note, analyst views should be taken with a pinch of salt. No one can perfectly predict the stock market. Even though these are smart people who have conducted a lot of research, it doesn’t mean their forecasts are correct. The wide range of views for BT shares is a clear example of this.

Higher or lower?

Let’s consider both sides of the coin. BT stock could rally in the coming year as management’s transformation plan begins to bear fruit. The company has been cutting costs aggressively, including through a major reduction in its workforce. At the same time, it’s made good progress with accelerating its fibre-to-the-premises rollout and 5G expansion.

These strategic investments should gradually improve profit margins. The better end service should reduce customer churn. Ultimately, it could position BT competitively in a market increasingly dependent on high-speed connectivity. If this proves to be the case, and quarterly results over the coming year indicate this, then I’d expect the stock to react positively.

On the other hand, the stock could just as easily come under pressure. The telecoms industry remains heavily competitive, with price wars in broadband and mobile squeezing margins. BT isn’t immune to this impact.

Further, UK inflation’s on the rise again. If this continues, related cost pressures could offset efficiency savings. BT’s also carrying a large debt load and a significant pension deficit, which may limit financial flexibility and leave the company exposed if cash flows disappoint. Let’s also not forget that if inflation remains high and interest rates have to stay higher for longer, refinancing the large debt pile could be expensive.

On balance, I disagree with the notion that the stock’s due for a large fall. At the same time, I see only modest share price gains from here, so I suggest investors consider looking elsewhere for more attractive stock options to buy.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Investing Articles

Should I buy more BAE Systems shares while they’re down 11%?

| Ben McPoland

While BAE Systems shares have absolutely trounced the FTSE 100 index since 2022, they’ve hit some recent selling pressure.

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Is it worth investors now considering National Grid, with its share price down 5% from April?

| Simon Watkins

National Grid’s share price has dipped from its 12-month traded high, which could mean a bargain to be had. I…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

These 3 UK stocks will smash Lloyds shares over the next year, according to City analysts

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds' shares are doing well right now. But City analysts see far more potential in these three other British stocks…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Up 70% since April, is it too late to buy this FTSE 100 stock?

| Paul Summers

Some FTSE 100 shares have staged remarkable recoveries since Donald Trump's tariff-related shocker. Paul Summers takes a close look at…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Check out the eye-popping forecast for this dirt cheap FTSE 100 growth stock

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is excited by the outlook for this beaten-down UK growth stock that he believes has brilliant comeback potential.…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, red-hot Fresnillo and IAG shares could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

IAG shares and Fresnillo have thrashed the FTSE 100 with triple-digit gains in 12 months. Harvey Jones asks if they…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 fintech shares to check out on the London Stock Exchange

| Ben McPoland

Our writer spotlights two UK growth shares on the London Stock Exchange that are each tackling a different corner of…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares hardest hit in broader sector sell-off. Is the rally over?

| Mark Hartley

Rolls-Royce shares were down almost 6% towards the end of last week as geopolitical developments hit the aerospace and defence…

Read more »