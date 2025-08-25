Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How many Aviva shares do I need to buy to aim for a £1,000 passive income?

How many Aviva shares do I need to buy to aim for a £1,000 passive income?

Up 40% in 2025, and offering one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100, can Aviva shares continue to outperform?

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After a blow-out set of results earlier this month, Aviva (LSE: AV.) shares are attracting the attention of both growth-oriented investors and passive income seekers. As analysts queue up to upgrade the insurance giant’s prospects, I’m looking to lock in an attractive yield for the long-term.

Dividends

Its stated policy is to grow the cash cost of the dividend by around 5% per annum. However, a combination of an excellent set of results, as well as share dilution following the buyout of Direct Line, meant it was able to raise the interim dividend by 10% to 13.1p.

For a forward dividend yield calculation, if I assume that the final dividend is increased by 5% from this new level, then for the full year I expect a dividend per share of 38.1p — a yield of 5.7%.

If an investor was looking to target a yearly passive income of £1,000, they would need to buy 2,625 shares. At a share price of 672p that makes for an outlay of £17,600.

Someone with that much money to invest would probably want to diversify their holdings. But reinvesting dividends and buying regularly by ‘pound cost averaging’, reaching that £1,000 target is eminently doable.

Investment proposition

One of the primary reasons for the transformation of Aviva has been a greater focus on its capital-light businesses of General Insurance, Health and Wealth. General Insurance may be its largest unit, but it’s in Wealth where I see the biggest growth drivers.

A move from defined benefit (DB) to defined contribution (DC) pension schemes by employers has been accelerated by auto enrolment. More than that, an ageing population has resulted in a significant pension savings gap. In addition, there’s the incoming major intergenerational wealth transfer.

Over the next 10 years, the UK wealth market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% to £4.3trn.

If I just zoom in on workplace pensions, the opportunity is enormous. Since auto enrolment was introduced 10 years ago, the market has tripled and is expected to triple again by the early 2030s. Regular contributions into a workplace pension scheme is as near to a guaranteed cash flow as one can get. Last year, the business won 477 new corporate pension schemes.

Interest rates

Contributing to an improving bottom line have been elevated interest rates. Since Covid, general insurance premiums have sky-rocketed. Aviva has also witnessed a significant uptick in annuities at retirement, up 29% so far in 2025.

One significant risk now is that as interest rates begin to decline, so too could the cash flows. So far this year, car insurance premiums across the industry have declined 6%, on average. Further, the attractiveness of annuities for retirees may begin to wane.

Nevertheless, the business has set itself significant growth ambitions. By 2032, it wants to grow assets under management at a CAGR of 10%. It’s also aiming to quadruple (from a 2022 baseline) Wealth’s contribution toward group profit.

With four in 10 UK adults owning some sort of policy with Aviva, that speaks volumes for brand awareness. I remain bullish over the long-term and will continue to add to my position when finances allow.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

