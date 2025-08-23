Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I think these could be 3 of the ‘best’ stocks in the UK market today

I think these could be 3 of the ‘best’ stocks in the UK market today

While the UK stock market’s near all-time highs, there are still plenty of opportunities for investors. Here are three stocks worth checking out.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

On CNBC, wealth manager Josh Brown regularly shares his ‘best stocks in the market’ with viewers. These are US stocks with strong/improving fundamentals that are moving higher, near 52-week/all-time highs, and have a good chance of delivering further gains.

Earlier this week, I screened the UK market for stocks with these same attributes. Here are three names that popped up and look really interesting to me right now (albeit the term ‘best’ is always subjective).

A recovery story

First up, we have Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN.), a leader in joint replacement technology. I have a substantial position in this FTSE 100 stock, and I really like the set-up right now.

After years of underwhelming results, Smith & Nephew’s performance is starting to improve thanks to a transformation plan implemented by CEO Deepak Nath. Earlier this month, the company produced strong H1 results and announced a $500m share buyback.

As for the ‘technicals’ (the share price action), they look great. Currently, the shares are in an uptrend – near 52-weeks highs – but still miles below their all-time highs meaning there’s potential for further gains.

Of course, there are risks here. Operational challenges in China – where the Volume-Based Procurement programme has created challenges – is one.

With the stock trading on a relatively low forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15 however, I like the look of it and believe it’s worth considering.

A strong uptrend

Next, we have Prudential (LSE: PRU), the FTSE 100 insurance company that’s focused on serving customers in Asia and Africa.

This is another stock I’m invested in. And like Smith & Nephew, I see a lot of potential here.

Prudential shares have been a big disappointment in recent years due to economic weakness in China. However, Q1 results showed that performance is starting to pick up, with new business profit growth of 12%.

Turning to the technicals, they look excellent. At present, the share price is in a really strong uptrend.

It’s worth noting that Prudential hasn’t posted its H1 results yet. They come next week and there’s a chance they could create some share price volatility.

I’d look at share price weakness as a buying opportunity however. This company has a lot of long-term potential due to the markets it serves and I think it’s worth looking at while it’s still well below its highs.

Multiple growth drivers

Finally, we have global banking giant Barclays (LSE: BARC). Now, this isn’t a stock I own, but I do think it looks quite interesting right now.

I like Barclays because the bank has significant exposure to both investment banking and trading. This could pay off in the months and years ahead.

With interest rates coming down, activity in the capital markets is starting to pick up. Meanwhile, with Donald Trump in the White House, equity markets are likely to be volatile, creating plenty of opportunities for Barclays’ traders.

Turning to the share price trend, it looks attractive. Currently, the shares have strong upward momentum. The valuation looks attractive too. At present, the P/E ratio here’s only nine.

I’ll point out that economic weakness is a risk with bank stocks like Barclays. This is a possibility in the months ahead.

I think the stock deserves further research however. With multiple growth drivers and a low valuation, there’s a lot to like.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Smith & Nephew and Prudential. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, Prudential Plc, and Smith & Nephew Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock can offer investors many lessons. Here are 5!

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has had some wild ups and downs over the years. This writer draws a handful of lessons from…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

12.5% yield! Should I jump on this FTSE 250 retailer for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

A 12.5% yield is something that doesn’t come around very often. So should Stephen Wright snap up this FTSE 250…

Read more »

Branch of NatWest bank
Investing Articles

If someone had invested £5,000 in NatWest shares a year ago, they would have made…

| Mark Hartley

Now fully private, NatWest shares are up 58% in 12 months. How much money would a £5,000 investment have made…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £10,000 invested in the S&P 500 a decade ago would be worth today…

| Mark Hartley

The S&P 500's soared 221% in 10 years. Here’s how much a £10,000 investment in a tracker fund like Vanguard’s…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Should investors consider following Warren Buffett into UnitedHealth stock?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett just took a stake in the world’s largest insurance business while its stock's trading around 50% below its…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Could this penny stock be a millionaire-maker at 7p?

| Ben McPoland

The extremely disruptive industry that this under-the-radar UK penny stock's operating in could be worth as much as $200bn by…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Would I be mad to buy shares in WH Smith after news of an accounting irregularity?

| Stephen Wright

As the stock crashes 42% after a profits warning and an uncertain outlook, is it Foolish or foolish to consider…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How much passive income can you generate with £20k and a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With £20k and a tax-efficient investment account, it’s possible to generate far more passive income than a savings account could…

Read more »