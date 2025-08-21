Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is there still value for investors in the Rolls-Royce share price?

Is there still value for investors in the Rolls-Royce share price?

The Rolls-Royce share price has been a top performer in 2025. Ken Hall has his say on whether investors should still consider buying.

Posted by
Ken Hall
Published
| More on:
Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The Rolls-Royce share price has been soaring and it’s easy to see why investors are excited. As I write on 20 August, the shares are trading at £10.45 — up 77% year to date and 112% in the past 12 months.

With shares in the defense, aerospace, and power solutions giant trading strongly, I thought I’d dive in and see if it’s still a stock for value investors to consider in 2025.

What’s happening to the Rolls-Royce share price?

There’s no doubt the company is a heavy hitter in the FTSE 100 Index. As I write, it boasts a market cap of around £88bn which has swelled this year as investors have piled in.

The company’s stock price has been boosted by consistently strong profit and cash flow delivery. 

In its half-year update on 31 July, management upped guidance for both underlying operating profit and free cash flow to £3.1bn-£3.2bn and £3bn-£3.1bn, respectively. Not bad for a company that has had its fair share of financial turbulence over its long operating history.

Its been good news for shareholders that are eager to see some cash returns as well. Management has restarted dividend payments, including a 6p final dividend paid in June. Then there’s the share buyback programme of up to £1bn, with £0.4bn completed by the end of June.

Valuation

While Rolls-Royce is a great business with a rich history, I think entry point matters when investing for the long term.

The company has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 42 times right now and a dividend yield of 0.7%. That looks expensive to me even for a great business such as Rolls.

It is worth considering that the company is forecasting fairly significant growth in earnings and cash flow in the years ahead. For instance, Rolls expects to generate £4.2bn-£45bn of annual free cash flow by 2028. That could potentially lead to some serious returns to shareholders.

That wouldn’t directly impact the P/E ratio but the company’s earnings would need to also rise significantly if it is to hit that target. 

Having said that, I am wary of leaning too heavily on forecasts. The world is a funny place and we’ve seen how many once-in-a-lifetime events can occur in the course of a decade.

My verdict

I do not own Rolls-Royce shares, and I won’t be buying at the current valuation. On the plus side, the company’s strategy is clearly working. This is underscored by the upgraded guidance and improving cash generation.

I just think the stock is a bit rich for value investors like myself to consider right now, particularly given the company’s fairly volatile financial history. While I’m happy to be proven wrong, I think I’ll be keeping my money on the sidelines for now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ken Hall has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE shares I’ll consider buying if we get a stock market crash

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones doesn't know if we're going to get a stock market crash but if we do, he'll have his…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

This UK growth stock could turn £7,000 into nearly £10,000, says 1 bank

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland likes the look of this UK growth stock and thinks it has potential. But will he buy it…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Down 11% since June, is this FTSE 250 high-tech defence firm a huge bargain now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 firm looks well placed to benefit from big rises in NATO spending, given its leadership in advanced-tech…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett holds just a single FTSE 100 stock and it looks cheap

| John Fieldsend

The portfolio of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is almost entirely US-focused except with one, cheap-looking, exception on the FTSE 100.

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Here’s how to aim for £500 in monthly passive income starting from zero

| Mark Hartley

Investing regularly in the stock market can provide a path to building a second income. Our writer explores how this…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Down 43%, Greggs is the worst-performing stock on the FTSE 250 this year. Can it recover?

| Mark Hartley

Greggs shares have fallen 43% in 2025, making it the worst-performing stock on the FTSE 250. Our writer examines the…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Forecast: see what £10,000 invested in Legal & General shares could be worth in a year

| Harvey Jones

Legal & General shares have trailed their sector in recent years but investors still get a brilliant dividend income from…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Trading around a 17-year high now, is there any value left in Aviva shares?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva shares have shot up over the past year, boosted by strong results. However, I think they're still 43% underpriced…

Read more »