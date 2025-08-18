Member Login
S&P 500 to surge to 7,100? Are we secretly at the start of a new bull market?

S&P 500 to surge to 7,100? Are we secretly at the start of a new bull market?

Some experts are raising their price targets for the S&P 500 despite economic concerns. Do they know something most investors don’t?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Tariffs and Global Economic Supply Chains

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2025’s been a remarkable year for the S&P 500. Despite significant overvaluation concerns among US stocks, America’s flagship index has continued to climb higher by almost 10%, so far. That could quickly change if the impact of tariffs starts to emerge in the economic data, with some predicting that a recession could be on the horizon. And yet, not everyone’s as bearish.

Morgan Stanley’s chief US equities strategist believes that the recent bull run will continue. Meanwhile, the chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer has recently hiked his price target for the S&P 500 from 5,950 all the way to 7,100!

If these experts are right, then another 10% return could be on the horizon for S&P 500 index investors. And possibly even more growth could be in store for individual stock pickers. So what’s behind this bullish sentiment?

Digging deeper

The 7,100-point target’s based on a variety of factors. Despite tariffs creating chaos in supply chains, a steady stream of new trade deals with key markets including UK, Japan, and Europe has started easing uncertainty. And based on the latest data, tariff revenues have been growing steadily since their introduction, landing at $27.7bn in July versus $7.13bn a year ago.

At the same time, corporate earnings have so far remained resilient, with a large chunk of the S&P 500 actually beating analyst expectations. It seems consumer spending’s remained resilient, supporting economic growth and pointing towards a healthy business environment. And with artificial intelligence (AI) expected to deliver productivity gains across the board, this momentum could be set to continue into the third and fourth quarters of 2025 and beyond.

However, there’s also a growing theory that the current economic strength could soon start to weaken.

With clarity surrounding tariffs improving, businesses are starting to hike prices to protect their profit margins, and inflation’s slowly ticking back up. At the same time, the latest report surrounding the US jobs market introduced some substantial downward revisions for the number of jobs being created, hinting that the US economy may not be as strong as initially suspected. And that could point towards an incoming economic slowdown.

Too expensive?

That could be quite problematic for some richly valued US stocks like Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR). With its price-to-sales ratio now at 137, the AI tech enterprise is now among the most expensive stocks in the S&P 500.

To be fair, it’s also one of the fastest-growing AI companies, with its technologies being deployed by the US government as well as a growing number of commercial customers. For reference, revenue growth in the second quarter of 2025 landed at a staggering 68%.

However, it’s important to note that the bulk of cash flow stems mostly from government contracts, which aren’t exactly known for being a high-growth avenue. Instead, it seems investors are placing a big bet on commercial expansion.

While Palantir’s made good progress on that front, investor expectations are incredibly high, opening the door to volatility if progress starts to slow. And if Morgan Stanley’s or Oppenheimer’s growth hunches prove incorrect, volatility in Palantir shares, along with other high-priced S&P 500 stocks, could be just around the corner. That’s why I’m not rushing to buy right now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

