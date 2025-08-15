Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £37,544 of passive income a year?

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £37,544 of passive income a year?

Our writer does some number-crunching to see how much an investor would need in an ISA to aim for a healthy five-figure annual passive income.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

A quick Google search provides many ideas for generating passive income. Suggestions include earning royalties from the writing of a book, licensing photography or creating a YouTube channel. Personally, I think there’s nothing passive about any of these money-making projects. Each requires plenty of effort before any income can be earned.

A better plan

That’s why I prefer investing in dividend shares. Although a little bit of upfront work is required to identify the best stocks to buy, thereafter (assuming everything goes to plan) minimal effort’s needed.

Personally, I like to invest using a Stocks and Shares ISA. Primarily because all income and capital gains can be earned free of tax.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

But with UK average earnings of £37,544 a year, how much would be needed in an ISA to earn this amount in passive income? The answer is… it depends.

Not all the same

That’s because there’s a huge variation in the level of dividends paid by companies. Looking at the FTSE 100, the yields currently (15 August) on offer range between 0% and 9.26%. However, investing in the top five could generate 8.25%.

Using this figure, an ISA would need to be worth £455,079 to produce an annual income equivalent to the UK’s average earnings.

StockYield (%)
Taylor Wimpey9.26
WPP8.57
Legal & General8.17
Phoenix Group Holdings7.76
M&G7.51
Average8.25
Source: Dividend Data at 15 August 2025

This is a large sum but investing £500 a month for 25 years — with 8% annual growth — would be worth £457,419. Of course, £37k+ 100 will be worth a lot less in 25 years.

And when it comes to dividends there are no guarantees. They’re paid out of earnings which can be volatile. The table above is based on payments made over the past 12 months and, this month, WPP — the ad/marketing agency — said it was cutting its next interim dividend by 50%. Global uncertainty and its impact on operating profit was blamed.

But there are plenty of other Footsie stocks offering generous yields. The average for those ranked six to 10 is 6.18%.

Top of the pile

It’s also true that Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) has recently trimmed its interim payout. The 13% reduction reflects “softer market conditions in the second quarter” of 2025 and an additional provision being made in its accounts to cover the increased cost of fire safety works.

The housebuilder aims to return 7.5% of net assets to shareholders each year subject to a minimum of £250m. Personally, I think there’s plenty of evidence to suggest that the group will soon be in a position to grow its dividend once more.

According to Moneyfacts, average mortgage rates have fallen below 5% for the first time since September 2022. And lending’s starting to increase again. The group’s predicting 10,400-10,800 completions (excluding joint ventures) this year compared to 9,972 in 2024.

However, a recovery in the housing market isn’t a nailed-on certainty.

The base rate — a key driver of new housing demand — is falling slower than previously anticipated and persistent inflation is affecting both consumer confidence and construction costs.

But the group retains a net cash position and had a strategic pipeline of over 126,000 plots at 29 June. And a chronic shortage of housing in the UK remains a problem.

For these reasons, as well as its above-average dividend, investors could consider adding the stock to their ISAs as they try to generate a five-figure annual passive income.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to consider buying in August [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Here’s what a £100 monthly investment in an average Stocks and Shares ISA for the last 5 years would be worth today

| Stephen Wright

Here’s why Stephen Wright thinks regular investing in quality companies over a long period of time is the best strategy…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Why is everyone talking about Rolls-Royce shares?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce's CEO reckons the company can grow to become the FTSE 100's largest as AI fuels a nuclear renaissance. But…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Could AI lift the Rolls-Royce share price by 93% and make the group the UK’s number 1?

| James Beard

Our writer considers the long-term prospects for the Rolls-Royce share price following recent comments made by the group’s boss.

Read more »

Picturesque Cotswold village of Castle Combe, England
Investing Articles

Could this be the best banking stock to buy in the UK?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox doesn't think the best banking stock is Barclays, Lloyds or NatWest. He feels this smaller British peer…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

2 FTSE shares taking on US tech giants — and quietly gaining ground

| Mark Hartley

US tech stocks dominate headlines, but two UK tech firms are proving that FTSE shares can deliver strong growth, reliable…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Worried about the future? Here’s how to try and give your kid a £28,000 second income

| Dr. James Fox

The future is an unknown, and that scares many of us. Dr James Fox explains how we can try and…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Growth Shares

Here’s what analysts expect for the Tesco share price in the coming year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the outlook for the Tesco share price using both his own opinion (and research) and that…

Read more »