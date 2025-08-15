Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what a £100 monthly investment in an average Stocks and Shares ISA for the last 5 years would be worth today

Here’s what a £100 monthly investment in an average Stocks and Shares ISA for the last 5 years would be worth today

Here’s why Stephen Wright thinks regular investing in quality companies over a long period of time is the best strategy for a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
ISA coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Since 2019-20, the average Stocks and Shares ISA has generated an annual return of 6.19%. That’s according to Moneyfacts.co.uk.

Investing £100 a month at that rate over five years would result in an investment worth £7,117. That might not sound like much, but things look very different from a long-term perspective.

Long-term investing

Over the last five years, keeping money in cash has generated a return of around 2% a year. That’s enough to turn £100 a month in savings into £6,412.

That’s not a huge amount less than the average Stocks and Shares ISA. And given the safer nature of cash, the inherent risks associated with equities might not seem to be worth the rewards. 

Over the long term, however, there’s a big difference between earning 6.19% a year and earning 2%. And this is what anyone thinking about the stock market need to focus on.

An investor who earns a 6.19% annual return for 30 years turns £100 a month into £101,492. By contrast, someone who achieves 2% a year turns £100 a month into £49,309 in the same timeframe.

Regular investing

The obvious issue with the stock market compared to cash is that it can be volatile. The value of a monthly investment of £100 over the last five years will have fluctuated a lot in that time.

It’s an open secret that nobody knows what share prices are going to do in the short term. Even if some have been falling recently, there’s nothing to say they can’t continue to drop – or vice versa. 

That makes working out the best (or worst) time to buy shares nearly impossible. But there’s a straightforward way out of this problem for investors with a long-term approach. 

The solution is to invest regularly and often. Buying shares each month increases the chance of buying at the right time and returns should be good as long as the stock market goes up over time.

An example

Bunzl (LSE:BNZL) is a stock I’ve been buying in my Stocks and Shares ISA recently. The share price is down 31% since the start of the year, and it could fall further.

The FTSE 100 distribution company has been struggling with operational issues recently. And the risk of a recession – which I think is still high – could create problems in the near future. 

But I also believe that the company has some key long-term strengths. These include its scale, which allows it to get products to customers more quickly and reliably than its rivals. 

Bunzl also has an excellent record of acquiring other businesses, which boosts its sales and reinforces its competitive position. And in a fragmented market, I expect this to continue.

The most important thing

In my view, the most important thing when it comes to investing isn’t working out when share prices are at their cheapest. Even Warren Buffett doesn’t claim to be able to do this. 

What matters much more is being able to identify strong businesses. And this is something I think I have with Bunzl, whether the stock goes up, down, or sideways from here.

Investing regularly in high-quality companies is – as I see it – the best strategy for success. So this is what I’m looking to do each month in my Stocks and Shares ISA.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Bunzl Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to consider buying in August [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £37,544 of passive income a year?

| James Beard

Our writer does some number-crunching to see how much an investor would need in an ISA to aim for a…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Why is everyone talking about Rolls-Royce shares?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce's CEO reckons the company can grow to become the FTSE 100's largest as AI fuels a nuclear renaissance. But…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Could AI lift the Rolls-Royce share price by 93% and make the group the UK’s number 1?

| James Beard

Our writer considers the long-term prospects for the Rolls-Royce share price following recent comments made by the group’s boss.

Read more »

Picturesque Cotswold village of Castle Combe, England
Investing Articles

Could this be the best banking stock to buy in the UK?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox doesn't think the best banking stock is Barclays, Lloyds or NatWest. He feels this smaller British peer…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

2 FTSE shares taking on US tech giants — and quietly gaining ground

| Mark Hartley

US tech stocks dominate headlines, but two UK tech firms are proving that FTSE shares can deliver strong growth, reliable…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Worried about the future? Here’s how to try and give your kid a £28,000 second income

| Dr. James Fox

The future is an unknown, and that scares many of us. Dr James Fox explains how we can try and…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Growth Shares

Here’s what analysts expect for the Tesco share price in the coming year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the outlook for the Tesco share price using both his own opinion (and research) and that…

Read more »