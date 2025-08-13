Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Has Diageo’s share price finally turned a corner (for the better this time)?

Has Diageo’s share price finally turned a corner (for the better this time)?

Diageo’s share price has suffered since 2022 from changing consumer habits and cost-of-living increases. But is this now in the process of reversing?

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Diageo’s (LSE: DGE) share price had been in a bearish trend since around April 2022. As the impact of Covid globally eased and the cost of living started to spike, discretionary spending on alcohol began to decline. According to industry figures, European retailers experienced a €2.7bn (£2.34bn) slump in alcohol sales in 2022 — a 4% year-on-year decline. 

This trend was exacerbated by a broader cultural shift in the younger generation to no- and low-alcohol drinks. In the UK, for example, this market segment grew by 47% between 2022 and 2023, outperforming traditional alcohol categories.

Diageo’s shock profit warning in November 2023 and poor 2024 results compounded the share price’s woes.

Is that growth we see?

However, Diageo’s 5 August fiscal year 2025 results finally showed some growth — specifically, year-on-year organic net sales growth was 1.7%.

This was driven by organic volume growth of 0.9% and price/mix growth of 0.8%. The former refers to the number of products sold, while the latter shows growth in more premium products.

The results also showed Diageo increasing or maintaining its market share in 65% of total net sales in major markets. This includes the US.

With former CEO Debra Crew having left the firm in July, interim CEO Nik Jhangiani noted the ‘Accelerate’ programme is progressing well. This broadly aims to enhance operational efficiency, drive growth, and improve financial performance.

More specifically, it included cost savings of $500m (£372m) over three years. In the latest results, this was increased to $625m over the same period.  

It also includes generating $3bn in free cash flow every year, beginning in fiscal year 2026. This, in itself, can be a powerful driver for growth.

And finally it includes reducing the net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.5-3x by fiscal year 2028, against 3.4 currently.

The key risk here is that this ambitious programme derails for some reason.

That said, analysts forecast that Diageo’s earnings will increase by 12.9% annually to the end of fiscal year 2028. And it is precisely this growth that powers any firm’s share price and dividends over time.

How does the stock valuation look?

Diageo’s 5.5 price-to-book ratio is top of its peer group, which averages 2.7. So it is very overvalued here.

These firms comprise Pernod Ricard and Remy Cointreau at 1.4 each, Brown-Forman at 3.7, and Constellation Brands at 4.2.

That said, it may be that each of these firms could be undervalued based on their business fundamentals. This could have occurred given the sector-wide downgrading since 2022. If this were the case, then there could be value in Diageo.

To ascertain whether this is true, I ran a discounted cash flow valuation. And indeed, this shows Diageo is 22% undervalued at its current £20.64 share price.

Therefore, its ‘fair value’ is £26.46.

Will I buy the shares?

I think it is too early to say whether Diageo’s share price has turned a corner. Another year’s results will give me a clearer picture.

I also think a 22% undervaluation would not be sufficient for me to take the risk, even if I had a longer results history. Such a margin could be wiped out in periods of very high market volatility.

That said, for investors with a higher risk threshold than I, Diageo may be worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Constellation Brands and Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Aviva shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Paul Summers

We've been told that 'elephants don't gallop'. But someone forgot to tell Aviva shares! Paul Summers looks at just how…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce could become the largest company on the London Stock Exchange, according to CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce is currently the sixth-biggest company on the London Stock Exchange. However, CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç believes that one day it…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
US Stock

Here are the latest forecasts for Tesla stock

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at Tesla stock predictions from some of the main banks and brokers and tries to…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Why I’m not buying this surging FTSE 250 stock just yet

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall has his eye on a FTSE 250 stock that's rocketed higher in recent months. There are a couple…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Growth Shares

Analysts believe this FTSE 250 stock could rally 65% in the next year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a FTSE 250 gem that has strong buy ratings from analysts thanks to recent results and…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
US Stock

Why the latest inflation print could push the S&P 500 even higher

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the S&P 500 could be primed to move higher after data has shifted expectations for imminent…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 53% with a 5.4% yield! Is the Persimmon share price now impossible to ignore?

| Harvey Jones

The Persimmon share price has taken a beating in recent years, but Harvey Jones can see plenty of positives in…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

What should I do with my Persimmon shares after today’s earnings release?

| James Beard

Despite announcing a solid set of results, the price of Persimmon shares fell today (13 August). Our writer considers whether…

Read more »