Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This growth stock just crashed 39% in my ISA! Here’s what I’m doing next

This growth stock just crashed 39% in my ISA! Here’s what I’m doing next

While The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has been a top-tier growth stock for many years, investors are worrying about rising competition.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) is a growth stock I’ve held in my portfolio for many years now. And it’s up more than 300% since the start of 2019, so it has made me money as a long-term investor.

However, it has become incredibly volatile recently. After Q1 earnings in January, the share price slumped by 32% in a single day. Then it drifted even lower, reaching a trough in April, before nearly doubling. The Trade Desk seemed to be making a comeback.

Until Friday (8 August) that is, when the stock crashed nearly 39%. That was its worst single-day fall since the advertising technology firm listed in 2016.

This gives me a bit of a dilemma. Should I buy more shares while they’re down? Or sell and move on to a new opportunity?

A strong quarter

The Trade Desk is an advertising tech platform that helps businesses buy digital ads. Customers use its software to bid for ad placements in real time across the internet (websites, apps, streaming TV, podcasts, etc).

For example, a protein powder company is going to get more bang for its buck advertising to people listening to an exercise-related podcast. The Trade Desk uses data and AI to instantly decide which ad to place and at what price.

In Q2, revenue jumped 19% year on year to $694m, outpacing the wider digital advertising market and beating estimates. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.41 matched forecasts. 

Growth in connected TV (CTV) continues to be very strong, helped by partnerships with the likes of Disney, Roku, and Netflix.

Meanwhile, clients that have transitioned the majority of their budgets to Kokai, its new AI-powered platform, are spending more. And all clients are expected to have migrated to Kokai by the end of 2025.

What’s the problem then?

Looking ahead to Q3, however, management warned about the potential impact of tariffs. And it guided for 14% year-on-year growth (a notable slowdown from previous quarters).

Perhaps more seriously, the competitive threat from Amazon seems to be intensifying. The tech giant’s own demand-buying platform places ads across the internet, not just on its own properties (Amazon, Prime Video, Fire TV, Twitch, Kindle et al).

However, CEO Jeff Green argues that the firm’s value proposition is its role as a neutral platform for advertisers to buy across the “open internet.” But he says that Amazon, like Alphabet-owned Google and Meta, are “walled gardens” that have a vested interest in directing ad spend to their own platforms (potentially creating conflicts of interest). 

Green still believes the biggest market in advertising remains the open internet. In other words, he’s not worried, and even views Amazon as a potential partner. 

My move

So, what am I doing? Well, I do fear the competitive threat from Amazon. I fear it might poach some of The Trade Desk’s customers with lower fees, particularly ad sales for commercials in the CTV space.

On the other hand, the stock is now trading at just 25 times next year’s forecast earnings. That’s the cheapest it has ever been.

If The Trade Desk’s problems are temporary, this is an attractively priced growth stock and might be worth considering. However, I’m going to wait a couple more quarters before deciding whether to buy more shares.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and The Trade Desk. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to make a £22,000 annual income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how investors can build handy retirement income from a spread of FTSE 100 companies inside a tax-free…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Forecast: here’s what £20,000 invested in Tesco shares could be worth by 2027

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Tesco shares have doubled since October 2022, but can the retail giant continue to climb from here? Zaven Boyrazian investigates…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Is it better to invest in the FTSE 100 or S&P 500?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Over periods ranging from one year to 20 years, the S&P 500 index has thrashed the UK's FTSE 100. But…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

This boring FTSE 100 stock is forecast to grow twice as fast as the Rolls-Royce share price!

| Harvey Jones

All eyes are on the Rolls-Royce share price but Harvey Jones is tempted by a FTSE 100 dividend growth stock…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

After surging 72% in a year, are Barclays shares worth buying?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Barclays shares have staged a remarkable recovery since October 2023. And, over five years, they have beaten Tesla stock! But…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? Here’s a smart way for investors to target £2,853 in yearly passive income from a FTSE 100 dividend star…

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE heavyweight has long paid big dividends, which can produce potentially life-changing passive income, especially with dividend compounding.

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

No savings at 50? Consider these 3 shares to buy to build wealth for retirement

| Royston Wild

Discover how an investor could build a retirement fund above £335k in just 17 years by finding the right UK…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Will Rachel Reeves rescue the Lloyds share price?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Chancellor Rachel Reeves and other lawmakers are worried about this compensation scheme harming banks. Might this be a boost for…

Read more »