Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 dividend-paying UK shares that could thrive in a high-interest-rate world

2 dividend-paying UK shares that could thrive in a high-interest-rate world

Higher interest rates are usually bad news for businesses, but some UK shares could potentially benefit from tighter monetary policy.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The lingering effects of the pandemic continue to hurt UK shares, particularly high interest rates. Despite the Bank of England making several rate cuts this year, rates remain higher than expected due to stubborn inflation.

This puts pressure on borrowers and reduces consumer spending, which naturally has a knock-on effect for businesses. But not all UK shares suffer under higher rates. Among those sectors that benefit are banking, insurance and certain consumer staples. 

For investors looking to benefit from high interest rates, I’ve uncovered two examples of strong dividend shares worth considering.

Lloyds Banking Group

When interest rates rise, banks like Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) stand to gain as their net interest margin widens. This means the difference between what they pay on deposits and what they earn from loans improves. Given the bank’s heavy reliance on UK mortgages and personal lending, that income boost can be significant.

But don’t get too carried away as higher borrowing costs can also burden customers, leading to defaults. Plus there remains a risk of legal expenses from the motor finance probe – a threat lessened by a recent court ruling, but whose shadow still lingers.

So far this year, the share price is up 51%, reflecting renewed investor confidence. In its latest earnings, revenue came in at £24.78bn with an operating margin of 24.8% – not bad for a retail lender. It has managed to maintain a solid dividend with a yield of 4.11% and a payout ratio of 50%, suggesting strong earnings to cover payments.

Insurance companies like Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) are another group that can benefit in a high-rates environment. They typically hold sizeable investment portfolios, and higher yields translate into better returns from their asset base.

The company has businesses spanning pensions, asset management and life insurance, making it well-positioned for rate-fuelled income growth. The stock yields a generous 8.34%, and with several decades of consecutive dividend payments, it boasts a solid track record.

Unfortunately, weak earnings mean it now has a whopping 540% payout ratio and is relying on reserves to cover dividend payments. Fortunately, its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.7 suggests earnings are expected to improve significantly.

The flip side of high exposure to markets is vulnerability to volatility. Policy-driven market swings or falling asset prices could materially impact L&G’s income and share price. Considering its already thin insurance margins, there is some risk to take into account.

Long-term potential

Higher interest rates may threaten consumer-facing stocks, but sectors like banking and insurance offer potential for growth in such environments. Lloyds Banking Group benefits from rising margins and payment via a solid dividend, while Legal & General offers income through its investment-heavy model. However, neither is without risk.

That’s why diversification is key. Balancing exposure to banking and insurance with some defensive sectors can help manage the ups and downs. Yes, interest rates may still fall (negating the growth case), but their strong balance sheets, focus on pricing power and reliable income remain a smart foundation for long-term investors.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 investment trust has just smashed the S&P 500!

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a FTSE 250 trust that has been easily outperforming its benchmark lately, with a helping hand from…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £3,000 monthly passive income?

| Alan Oscroft

Want to build up long-term passive income from investing in the UK stock market? The magic of compound returns can…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Investing Articles

2 stellar FTSE growth shares to consider buying in a stock market crash

| Harvey Jones

There's growing talk of a stock market crash this month. Or maybe September. Or possibly October. Harvey Jones is prepared,…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock’s valuation looks tempting, as FY sales beat guidance

| Alan Oscroft

The Bellway share price is lagging behind the FTSE 250 this year, but the latest trading update fuels ambitions for…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Here’s one of the UK’s best dividend growth shares to consider!

| Royston Wild

Discover one of the FTSE 250's most exciting dividend growth shares. Annual payouts are tipped to rise roughly 20% this…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Here’s the latest forecast for the Melrose share price

| Dr. James Fox

The Melrose share price has pushed up in recent weeks, outperforming much of the FTSE 100. Analysts suggest this stock…

Read more »

Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London
Investing Articles

Shares in this brilliant FTSE 100 dividend stock have just jumped 17% — time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says this dividend stock is a FTSE 100 income superstar. Today, it's delivering bags of growth as well,…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.
Investing Articles

Why I’m still buying my favourite FTSE 250 stock in August

| Stephen Wright

The competitive landscape is shifting around JD Wetherspoon. That’s why Stephen Wright’s still adding to his investment in the FTSE…

Read more »