Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Forecast: here’s what £20,000 invested in Tesco shares could be worth by 2027

Forecast: here’s what £20,000 invested in Tesco shares could be worth by 2027

Tesco shares have doubled since October 2022, but can the retail giant continue to climb from here? Zaven Boyrazian investigates long-term forecasts.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The last 12 months have been a good time to own Tesco (LSE:TSCO) shares. While there have been a few bumps along the way, the UK’s leading supermarket chain has seen its market share expand. And subsequently, the retail stock has enjoyed a 24% rally.

But the question now is, can Tesco shares continue to climb even further?

Optimistic price forecasts

Long-term, multi-year share price forecasts always need to be taken with a health dose of scepticism. Projections are naturally riddled with inaccuracies and assumptions that often fail to materialise, especially when looking to the long term.

Having said that, these can still be useful tools for judging growth potential. And right now, they suggest Tesco’s sitting on some solid growth possibilities.

By August 2027, one analyst has projected that the stock could climb to 560p. That’s around 37% higher than where the shares are trading today, and it’s enough to transform a £20,000 investment today into around £27,320.

So what needs to happen for this price point to materialise?

Crunching the numbers

The industry average price-to-earnings ratio for grocery retailers is currently around 19. Assuming that Tesco rises to this level over the next two years, a share price of 560p would require an earnings per share of 29.5p. That’s around 28% higher than what the supermarket chain has produced over the last trailing 12 months.

So what are the growth catalysts that could propel Tesco to reach this target?

For starters, Tesco will likely need to continue taking market share away from its competitors. So far, that hasn’t proven to be too challenging with the rising popularity of its Premium and price-matching offerings.

When paired with the vast competitive advantage of its Clubcard loyalty scheme, Tesco seems to be attracting shoppers covering almost all household budgets. And more sales volume means more profit, especially if it can continue to boost the popularity of its higher-margin Tesco’s Finest range.

Another way to grow earnings is through margin expansion. Management has already delivered substantial annual cost savings in recent years, with another £500m targeted for its 2026 fiscal year (ending in February).

Continued savings pave the way towards more financial flexibility. But it also supports the group’s recently-launched £1.45bn share buyback scheme that will help elevate the earnings per share figure as well.

Risk versus reward

Tesco seems to have multiple levers available to grow its earnings per share and support the 560p target. But there are important risks to consider.

Weakness in the wider British economy will likely put pressure on sales volumes. While the business has historically proven to be quite resilient during economic wobbles, demand for the all-important premium range could suffer.

Similarly, Tesco’s recent market share gains haven’t gone unnoticed by competitors, with threats of a new pricing war starting to emerge. Given its scale and financial resources, Tesco will most likely be resilient should this retail conflict emerge. However, in the short term, the group’s already tight profit margins will likely get squeezed, offsetting potential gains made through operational efficiency.

The point is, even with promising potential, Tesco shares could still fall short of current long-term expectations. Nevertheless, for investors seeking exposure to the retail sector, it could still be worth a closer look.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to make a £22,000 annual income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how investors can build handy retirement income from a spread of FTSE 100 companies inside a tax-free…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Is it better to invest in the FTSE 100 or S&P 500?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Over periods ranging from one year to 20 years, the S&P 500 index has thrashed the UK's FTSE 100. But…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

This boring FTSE 100 stock is forecast to grow twice as fast as the Rolls-Royce share price!

| Harvey Jones

All eyes are on the Rolls-Royce share price but Harvey Jones is tempted by a FTSE 100 dividend growth stock…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

After surging 72% in a year, are Barclays shares worth buying?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Barclays shares have staged a remarkable recovery since October 2023. And, over five years, they have beaten Tesla stock! But…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? Here’s a smart way for investors to target £2,853 in yearly passive income from a FTSE 100 dividend star…

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE heavyweight has long paid big dividends, which can produce potentially life-changing passive income, especially with dividend compounding.

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

No savings at 50? Consider these 3 shares to buy to build wealth for retirement

| Royston Wild

Discover how an investor could build a retirement fund above £335k in just 17 years by finding the right UK…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Will Rachel Reeves rescue the Lloyds share price?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Chancellor Rachel Reeves and other lawmakers are worried about this compensation scheme harming banks. Might this be a boost for…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Down 16% from its year high, GSK’s share price looks 68% undervalued to me now despite strong H1 results!

| Simon Watkins

GSK’s share price is still significantly down on the year, despite very robust H1 results, leaving it looking extremely underpriced…

Read more »