Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target an £18,000 annual passive income?

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target an £18,000 annual passive income?

Christopher Ruane outlines how an investor could seek to turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a sizeable passive income generator over the long term.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Senior woman potting plant in garden at home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Put money into a Stocks and Shares ISA, buy a range of high-quality dividend shares, monitor the portfolio from time to time.

Can earning sizeable passive income streams really be as simple as that? Yes it can!

Here is how, using the example of someone who has a spare £20,000 to invest, they could target an annual passive income of £18,000.

Setting the right approach

I ought to explain immediately that this is no overnight scheme. Rather, it is an example of how a long-term approach to investing can hopefully pay rewards in future.

If the £20k is compounded at 8% annually, after 32 years the Stocks and Shares ISA should be worth over £234k. An 8% dividend yield on that would amount to over £18k a year in passive income – without touching the capital.

With more than £20k, the timeline could be reduced — or the goal could be targeted with less than £20k, but taking more years to reach it. Another variable is the compound annual growth rate and later, dividend yield achieved. The higher that is, the quicker the goal could be hit — but it is important to stay realistic. Too much risk could mean what seems like a quicker approach ends up being a slower one after all.

The initial compound annual gain includes share price gains as well as dividends, but of course share prices can go down as well as up. Dividends are never guaranteed.

That helps explain why I think the savvy investor will take time to construct a carefully selected, diversified portfolio of high-quality shares.

Another element that could eat into the compound annual growth is fees, charges, commissions, taxes and the like. So choosing the most suitable Stocks and Shares ISA is also wise in my view.

Making a start

I think an 8% target is realistic in today’s market. The current FTSE 100 average dividend yield is 3.3%. Some individual shares offer much higher yields – and the compound annual growth rate takes share price movement into account too.

One share I think income investors ought to consider is FTSE 100 financial services giant Legal & General (LSE: LGEN).

It may seem like a dull company that has been around for a long time – that is part of its appeal to me. It has focused its strategy in recent years by specialising in retirement-linked investments. That appeals to me as it is a market with large, resilient, long-term demand.

However, Legal & General is not the only firm to see such attractions. But I see its strong brand, long market experience and large customer base as advantages that can help it compete against rivals.

The company aims to grow its dividend per share at 2% annually and this week raised its interim dividend by 2%. With the dividend yield already standing at 8.4%, it could be lucrative for investors.

One concern I have is that the agreed sale of its US protection business, while expected to bring in several billions of dollars in cash in the short term, may hurt long-term profitability.

Still, I see a lot to like about Legal & General and its future business prospects. As part of a diversified Stocks and Shares ISA I think it could potentially be a strong passive income generator in years to come.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

Why passive income investors should consider these 3 defensive stocks in 2025

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall looks at three Footsie dividend stocks that could offer investors passive income even in tougher economic times.

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 high-flying UK stocks I’d love to buy in the next stock market dip

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is keen to go shopping for UK stocks but some of those on his list are a little…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

£16,067 in savings? Here’s a smart passive income plan for investors to consider

| John Fieldsend

Savers have many ways to make their money work hard for them. Here’s one to consider that might lead to…

Read more »

Two elderly people relaxing in the summer sunshine Box Hill near Dorking Surrey England
Investing Articles

2 shares I’m keen to buy if they become cheap enough

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he wants to buy this pair of shares when he spots the right moment -- but…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

1 top S&P 500 growth stock to consider buying before it soars

| Stephen Wright

Robotaxi risks notwithstanding, our author thinks Uber might be one of the most impressive S&P 500 growth stocks around at…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Could this penny stock be a millionaire-maker?

| Dr. James Fox

This penny stock has massively underperformed since its IPO. Dr James Fox explores whether there could be some value in…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend growth stocks to consider for long-term second income

| Paul Summers

Dividend shares are worth considering by those looking for a second income stream, thinks Paul Summers. And he's found two…

Read more »

Tree lined "tunnel" in the English countryside of West Sussex in autumn
Investing Articles

3 reasons this investment fund could keep trouncing the rest of the FTSE 100

| John Fieldsend

Our Foolish author outlines the reasons why this exciting investment fund could be one of the leading lights of the…

Read more »