Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How many Aviva shares do investors need to buy to aim for a £10,000 passive income?

How many Aviva shares do investors need to buy to aim for a £10,000 passive income?

Aviva shares have reached their highest point since 2008, but the dividend yield continues to outpace the FTSE 100. How come? Zaven Boyrazian investigates.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Aviva logo on glass meeting room door

Image source: Aviva plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Aviva (LSE:AV.) shares have been on quite an impressive run in 2025, climbing by over 35% since the start of the year. In fact, this recent upward momentum’s pushed the stock price up to a 17-year high. And yet the company continues to offer one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100.

With a current dividend per share of 35.7p, investors aiming to earn a £10,000 annual passive income would need to buy roughly 2,800 shares. But is this actually a good idea?

The bull case

A big part of the resurgence of Aviva’s share price is the return of higher interest rates. This ultimately made demand for annuities far more attractive, resulting in a massive surge of revenue and cash flow for the business.

Interest rates have since started to fall, demonstrating that the gravy train never runs forever. But management’s been using its recent successes as a catalyst for reinvestment, particularly with its recent acquisition of Direct Line. This deal not only massively expands Aviva’s insurance market share but also pushes the business more towards its goal of becoming a capital-light enterprise.

UBS, in particular, has highlighted the potential for £200m in cost synergies from this deal. And with the group’s latest results showing further volume growth in general insurance premiums, the company appears to be on track to hit its £2bn operating profit target by 2026.

The bear case

Assuming that Aviva reaches its strategic milestones, the current dividend per share could be set to rise steadily over the coming years. That would obviously be terrific news for passive income investors. However, it’s important to remember that this is far from guaranteed.

Integrating an acquisition of this scale is a complex process. And if the expected synergies fail to materialise, hitting management’s ambitious profit goals could be challenging. What’s more, this risk is only being further amplified by indirect exposure to tariff-induced inflation.

Higher material and labour costs are expected to drive up home and vehicle insurance claims. And since most insurance policies are for a period of 12 months, Aviva can’t immediately adjust existing policies to new cost realities, putting profit margins at risk.

The bottom line

All things considered, Aviva’s outlook appears to be quite positive. Even with inflationary risks, its increasingly diversified portfolio of property & casualty as well as life insurance offerings provides some protection. However, this positive outlook hasn’t exactly gone unnoticed.

As previously mentioned, the stock’s now trading at its highest point in 17 years. And with the price-to-earnings ratio now standing at a lofty 27, it seems a lot of future growth is already baked into the valuation. The dividend yield definitely remains attractive, but personally, I think there are cheaper passive income opportunities to consider exploring elsewhere.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

After rising 131% in a year, does this FTSE 100 outperformer have a place in my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

IAG has been one of the FTSE 100’s top performers over the last 12 months. Should it have a place…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

REITs: a once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

As dividend yields approach their highest point in over a decade, Zaven Boyrazian thinks REITs could be a highly lucrative…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Why are people still buying Aston Martin shares? It’s a FTSE 250 laggard

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 250 stock keeps underperforming and you’d have thought investors would have totally lost confidence by now.

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Brokers have raised targets on Lloyds’ share price following the court win

| Mark Hartley

The Lloyds share price has rallied this week after a major legal win. But could more growth be on the…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Down 50% in 2025, I believe this S&P 500 stock fits the Warren Buffett mould perfectly

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett is sitting on a mountain of cash at the moment. And Edward Sheldon thinks this beaten-up stock would…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

This S&P 500 stock could surge 55% in just 12 months, according to experts

| Ben McPoland

One particular S&P 500 biotech continues to stink out our writer's Stocks and Shares ISA. Is it time he chucked…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £30k annual income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones whips out his calculator and works out how much an investor needs to invest to aim for a…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 potential buy-and-hold US stocks for the AI revolution

| Dr. James Fox

The AI revolution is in full swing, representing the single largest driver behind stock market performance. Dr James Fox explores…

Read more »