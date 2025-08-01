In 12 months, a £10,000 investment in Taylor Wimpey shares could become…

Taylor Wimpey shares are tipped to rise 30% in value over the next year. But how realistic are price forecasts for the FTSE 100 stock?

Steady interest rate cuts have helped Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) and other housebuilding shares report improved sales since the start of 2025. Yet tension around the industry prevails, even as further Bank of England (BoE) action’s tipped over the next year.

Reflecting market fears, Taylor Wimpey’s share price has dropped 9.7% since the turn of 2025. The broader FTSE 100, by comparison, has risen 10.3% in value.

But encouragingly, City analysts are unanimous in believing the Footsie builder’s shares are about to spring higher. It suggests a £10,000 investment today could turn a healthy profit by the end of next summer.

38.9% total return?

Currently, 16 brokers have ratings on Taylor Wimpey shares. This gives a decent depth of opinion which subsequently provides forecasts with added legitimacy.

It’s still possible that estimates will fall short of forecasts, of course. But if City consensus is accurate, £10k worth of the housebuilder’s shares today will be worth £13,041 by this point in 2026.

Factor in estimated dividends too, and the potential total return becomes even greater. This reflects Taylor Wimpey’s enormous 8.5% dividend yield, which is more than double the FTSE 100 average.

Including these cash rewards, a £10,000 investment today would deliver an all-round return of £13,887, assuming dividend forecasts along with share price projections are true. That reflects a total return in percentage terms of 38.9%.

Mixed outlook

The chances of Taylor Wimpey shares delivering these gains are more than fair, in my book. As mentioned, the BoE’s tipped to keep slashing rates in response to falling inflation.

The smart money appears to be on a further 50-basis-point reduction between now and the end of 2025, to 3.75%. With the jobs market worsening and the broader economy struggling for growth, policy loosening’s tipped to continue well into the next year as well.

At the same time, competition among Britain’s mortgage providers continues to intensify, boosting homeowners’ affordability still further.

Yet there are also significant risks to Taylor Wimpey’s sales outlook, with the UK’s stalling economy also threatening near-term confidence for prospective housebuyers. Added to this, property developers’ asking prices are coming under increasing pressure as market supply swells.

This month, Rightmove halved house price growth predictions for 2025 to 2%, commenting that there’s “more choice for buyers than there has been over the past 10 years“.

Is Taylor Wimpey a buy?

Taylor Wimpey’s latest update on 30 April showed its net private sales rate at 0.77 in the year to date, up from 0.74 in 2024. It also showed its total order book at £2.3bn versus £2.1bn at the same point the year before.

On balance, I’m quietly optimistic trading numbers will continue improving as interest rates fall further. This in turn could spark a sharp share price recovery. It’s why I continue holding the company in my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Over the long term, I’m expecting Taylor Wimpey to deliver exceptional returns as inflation normalises and the UK economy improves, and the country’s rapidly growing population drives the need for new homes. I think this blue-chip’s worth serious consideration from individuals who have a lump sum to invest today.