Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Schroders share price jumps almost 5% in positive half-year results. Is the recovery finally on?

The Schroders share price jumps almost 5% in positive half-year results. Is the recovery finally on?

Harvey Jones has been monitoring the Schroders share price for signs of life. Today, he’s finally seen some. Is the FTSE 100 stock ready to rebound?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The Schroders (LSE: SDR) share price bounced 4.5% in early trading Thursday (31 July) after the asset manager posted a mixed-but-quietly-encouraging set of half-year results to 30 June.

It’s been a painful decade for the family-run FTSE 100 firm, with the stock recently languishing near a 10-year low. But after drifting higher in recent weeks, helped by broader market momentum, it finally got a proper lift on the back of today’s numbers.

The headline figures looked a little underwhelming at first glance. Assets under management dipped slightly to £776.6bn, while statutory profit before tax tumbled 29% to £196.9m. But dig a little deeper and there are genuine signs of progress.

FTSE 100 recovery stock

Gross inflows rose 8% year-on-year to £68.2bn, with net new business (excluding joint ventures) of £4.5bn. Wealth Management and Schroders Capital did the heavy lifting here, with net flows of £2.7bn and £2.3bn respectively. Adjusted operating profit rose 7% to £316m, and the adjusted cost-to-income ratio improved slightly, dipping from 75% in full-year 2024 to 74% so far in 2025.

Schroders is trying hard to reshape itself. Management slashed operating expenses by £21m in the first half, with plans to save £50m over the full year, higher than before.

It’s also shedding “sub-scale businesses, such as real estate Munich and private credit Australia”, while investing in new leadership, and betting big on Schroders Capital and Wealth Management for growth. The goal is to bring the group’s cost-to-income ratio below 70% by 2027, while delivering £150m of annualised savings.

These aren’t instant wins. The transformation programme will take years and cost £200m. But they do suggest Schroders is taking a more disciplined, focused approach after years of drift.

High dividend yield

That’s exactly why I’ve been keeping a close eye on the stock. Back on 19 April, I wrote that Schroders looked “cheap, unloved and tempting”. The dividend yield was close to 7% and the bad news was largely priced in. But I also warned that it “hasn’t found a compelling modern identity… while growth looks slow and fragile”

Today’s trailing yield’s down to 5.32%, thanks to the recent share price jump. The stock’s up 18% over three months, but is flat over the year. With today’s interim dividend held steady at 6.5p, income seekers may not see much progression from here. But at least shareholder payouts look sustainable.

Schroders isn’t exactly cheap today, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. But it’s hardly expensive either.

I’m not expecting fireworks from Schroders in the short term. The road ahead is likely to be bumpy. Despite today’s positives, I won’t be buying the stock. Global stock markets are pretty exuberant right now, but that isn’t reflected in today’s results, which are more steady state.

I’m still not convinced Schroders can beat off the twin challenge from passive exchange traded funds and active DIY trading. But I’m pleased to see it giving it a decent shot.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Schroders Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British pound data
Investing Articles

I said I’d consider buying London Stock Exchange Group shares on a dip. Is this it?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been monitoring the London Stock Exchange Group share price waiting for a dip. And this morning it…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Next shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Paul Summers

Next shares have been a big winner for investors so far this year. But what should they make of the…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
US Stock

Meta shares surge 11% on strong earnings! Should an investor buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details how Meta beat expectations on revenue and earnings in the latest results and why Meta shares could…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

The Shell share price gains on $3.5bn buyback news, but is it still cheap?

| Alan Oscroft

The Shell share price has been having an erratic year. But investors who bought when it looked like oil might…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Unilever share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is happy to see the Unilever share price idle, having offloaded the FTSE 100 stock in March. Have…

Read more »

Bags of copper-molybdenum at Anglo-American's Quellaveco project in Peru
Investing Articles

The Anglo American share price falls in response to a huge dividend cut. Is it time to sell out?

| Andrew Mackie

After a disappointing set of results, Andrew Mackie assesses whether a new streamlined business can help rejuvenate the Anglo American…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Here’s why Aston Martin shares could soar this year

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares have slumped 98% since listing in 2018. Our writer thinks news this week could potentially offer a…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Why I’m betting on Ferrari over Tesla stock

| Ben McPoland

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and Tesla are arguably not car stocks at all. Rather, they're in the business of luxury goods and…

Read more »