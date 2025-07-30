Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is the blistering BT share price recovery about to run out of road?

Is the blistering BT share price recovery about to run out of road?

Harvey Jones flagged up the BT share price 18 months ago, but never expected it to make such a stellar recovery. Now he wonders how long it can last.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Has the BT (LSE: BT.A) share price raced ahead of itself? Possibly. The FTSE 100 telecoms giant is up another 7% in the last month. It’s now climbed 46% over 12 months and 68% over two years. That’s quite a turnaround for a business that was on its knees not so long ago.

BT’s debt had ballooned, capital spending was eating into profits, pension obligations loomed large, and it was getting squeezed by low-cost rivals. Yet there was one benefit to this. The shares looked dirt cheap with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of five or six, and a juicy 7%+ yield. I kept it on my radar but never took the plunge. I wish I had.

FTSE 100 recovery star

Now it feels like a different beast. CEO Allison Kirkby has tightened operations, pressed ahead with job cuts, and ramped up digital delivery. Investors have taken notice.

First-quarter results, published 24 July, showed signs of easing up. Adjusted revenue dipped 3% to £4.87bn, with a slide in handset sales and weaker international trading. Reported pre-tax profit dropped 10% to £468m. None of that screams momentum and yet still the share price climbs.

BT says it’s still on track to meet its long-term targets. It’s seeing record demand for Openreach fibre-to-the-premises, with net adds up 46% to 566,000. Mobile subscribers rose by 41,000.

However, it’s spent a fortune building its fibre network and now it’s losing Openreach broadband lines at pace, down 169,000 in the quarter. That reflects both a weaker market and fiercer competition from small, nimble alt-nets.

Debt still weighs

The balance sheet still looks stretched. BT’s net debt is just shy of £20bn, roughly matching its annual revenues. The debt-to-equity ratio of 1.8 leaves BT vulnerable if interest rates stay higher for longer.

One risk is its exposure to struggling peer TalkTalk. BT’s reportedly owed large sums, and any delay in recovering them could hit profits. There’s talk of a possible takeover, but I’m not convinced that’s the right move, given TalkTalk’s falling customer base and £1.2bn debt pile.

Despite the share price surge, BT doesn’t look outrageously priced with a P/E of around 11. Income seekers may be disappointed though. The dividend yield‘s dropped sharply with the share price rise. The trailing figure is just under 4%, with modest projected growth to 4.18% by 2027. It’s still well covered by earnings, but no longer a high-yield play.

Dividend growth has slowed too. It rose 3.9% to 8p in 2024 and just 2% to 8.16p in 2025.

Too late for me

I thought seriously about buying BT some 18 months ago when it looked cheap and beaten up. I hesitated, thinking its problems might take longer to fix. The turnaround has come faster than I expected, and the share price now reflects that.

I don’t think the price is wildly overcooked. But with analysts’ median one-year target at 201p, slightly below today’s 207p, the easy gains may already have been made.

Anyone looking to build a balanced portfolio might consider buying. But I think there are better growth and income opportunities on the FTSE 100 today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares 1 week ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Greggs is a beloved brand with loyal customers and continues to invest for long-term expansion. So why is this investor…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

The Rio Tinto share price dips again as earnings and cash flows fall. But it still offers a stellar yield

| Harvey Jones

It's been a tricky few years for the Rio Tinto share price and today's results have failed to ignite the…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

More bad news sends the Aston Martin share price into reverse

| James Beard

The Aston Martin share price fell in early trading today (30 July) after the company released its half-year results. Our…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

How to aim for a second income from scratch with just £5 a day

| Mark Hartley

Our writer investigates a low-cost method of building a second income with dividend shares and harnessing the power of compounding…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

3 passive income stocks I aim to keep holding — even in a recession!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley highlights three core holdings that form the foundation of his long-term passive income strategy, through thick and thin.

Read more »

The Ocean Village Marina neighborhood of Southampton on the Channel coast in southern England, UK.
Investing Articles

2 best-of-British UK shares to consider buying in August

| Stephen Wright

British stocks might not be as glamorous as their US counterparts but UK investors don’t have to look far to…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Here are the latest forecast dividend yields for Sainsbury’s and Tesco shares

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at the dividend yields of the UK's two leading supermarkets to help him decide which…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Palantir stock before 4 August?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer is wondering if it's time for him to add Palantir stock to his portfolio, just in case it…

Read more »