Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Apple for my Stocks and Shares ISA in August?

Should I buy Apple for my Stocks and Shares ISA in August?

Our writer’s never owned Apple stock. With the share price down 14% year to date, is now the time for him invest in the iPhone maker?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Apple‘s (NASDAQ: AAPL) made loyal shareholders an absolute fortune over the past couple of decades. However, the stock’s been underperforming more recently. It’s down 14% year to date and 2.3% over 12 months.

I’m one of around 1.56bn iPhone users worldwide. And barely a day goes by when my AirPods aren’t lodged in my ears at some point, often when I’m listening to something on Apple Music.

It’s the same with double-clicking my iPhone to pay for something using Apple Pay. Meanwhile, my daughter wants an iPad for her upcoming birthday. Those aren’t cheap.

In other words, the brand and technology are woven deeply into my daily reality. But should I buy the stock for my ISA while it’s down? Let’s discuss.

Apple has a solid core

There are a few immediate things that make Apple an attractive investment proposition in my mind. Obviously there’s the iconic brand and massive customer base, as I’ve just mentioned.

Beyond that, I take great comfort in the firm’s fortress balance sheet. It had nearly $50bn in cash and short-term investments at the end of March. This gives the company plenty of ammo to pay down debt, fund share buybacks, or even make an acquisition.

It also allows Apple to weather any storm that comes its way. And with President Trump’s on-off tariffs, a big storm’s blowing right now.

Given these challenges though, I like the continuity at the top of the company. Tim Cook’s been CEO since co-founder Steve Jobs resigned in 2011 due to health issues. In the eyes of most, Apple still remains one of the best run companies in the world.

Lack of AI innovation

On the other hand, I have some reservations when I look at Apple today. One is slow growth, with just a 2% revenue gain last year. When compared to other tech giants such as Microsoft (+15.7%), Amazon (+11%), Alphabet (+13.9%) and Meta (+21.9%), that’s underwhelming.

Related to this, Apple’s been sluggish so far in developing a convincing artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. The touted cycle upgrade in iPhones driven by AI has simply never materialised.

Now, some of this may be due to the vast sums currently being spent building out AI infrastructure and services. The company may be playing the long game, seeing how things develop before moving aggressively when it identifies where the best growth opportunities lie.

In time, this patience might even be looked upon as a stroke of genius on Apple’s part.

Nevertheless, I would have expected a state-of-the-art Siri by now (ie one with a generative AI brain). Has Apple lost its mojo when it comes to product innovation? This is a niggling doubt I have.

Finally, the valuation doesn’t look attractive to me. Based on forecasts for this year, the stock’s trading at 27.4 times forward earnings and 8.1 times trailing sales.

We don’t know what’s happening with US tariffs yet, as many Asian countries (where Apple manufactures its devices) still haven’t signed a trade deal. Apple’s earnings could have a big bite taken out of them.

My move

Given this uncertainty, I’m not really keen to add the stock to my portfolio. I’d prefer to invest in other companies where the growth opportunities seem more obvious to me.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in the FTSE 100 to stop working and live off dividends?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Imagine quitting work and enjoying a life of financial freedom with FTSE 100 dividends. Is this just a pipe dream,…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Down 92%! Should I buy NIO stock at $5 before September?

| Ben McPoland

NIO stock’s trading below its IPO price of $6.26, yet the Chinese electric vehicle firm continues to grow strongly (unlike…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Here’s where the AstraZeneca share price could end the year

| Dr. James Fox

Pharma hasn’t been in vogue this year. However, Dr James Fox believes a rotation out of technologies stocks could benefit…

Read more »

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Investing Articles

Here’s how you could reduce working hours by building a second income portfolio

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how someone could prepare themselves for an early semi-retirement by investing heavily in a Stocks and…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Meet the FTSE stock quietly thrashing Rolls-Royce shares in 2025!

| Paul Summers

FTSE 100 giant Rolls-Royce has been a market darling for a while. But even it hasn't matched the year-to-date return…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

At 85p, is ITV a bargain value stock hiding in plain sight?

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 250 broadcaster impressed investors with its first-half results last week. Should I now buy this dividend-paying value stock?

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

A terrific 6% yield but a P/E of 225! What’s going on with BP shares?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones owns BP shares but sometimes wishes he doesn't. Could the FTSE 100 oil giant take him by surprise…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

The IAG share price has more than doubled in a year. Can it last?

| Christopher Ruane

As peak summer holiday season gets away, our writer thinks the IAG share price still looks potentially cheap despite more…

Read more »