Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 year ago I called these 2 ultra-high-yield dividend shares no-brainer buys. Was I right?

1 year ago I called these 2 ultra-high-yield dividend shares no-brainer buys. Was I right?

Harvey Jones had high hopes for these two FTSE 100 dividend shares, as he anticipated bumper yields and maybe some growth. Here’s what happened.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

This time last year I declared two FTSE 100 income giants, Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN) and M&G (LSE: MNG), my favourite two dividend shares. Have they lived up to expectations?

On 29 July 2024, they were offering spectacular yields of 8.76% and 9.43% respectively. Yet I was also a little frustrated. Their shares had dipped over 12 months, eroding my income gains. I thought they’d been unfairly ignored. Was I right?

M&G share price climbs nicely

Over the last year, the M&G share price has risen an impressive 26.5%. That’s terrific for a big blue-chip. Legal & General couldn’t keep up but still rose a decent 12.4%.

A year ago, Legal & General yielded a staggering 8.76%, but M&G did even better with 9.43%. They still offer a brilliant yields today, but their roles have reversed.

Legal & General’s the higher yielder of the two, paying income of 8.28% on a trailing basis, while M&G yields 7.76%. These are lower, as a direct consequence of their rising share prices, but still brilliant rates of income.

Dividend growth’s expected to slow now, but the income remains appealing. M&G’s moved to a new progressive policy, aiming to raise its payout by around 2% a year. Legal & General will now do the same. That’s below today’s 3.5% inflation rate, so the value of those increases will shrink in real terms. But if inflation eases next year as expected, the gap could narrow.

Both firms are still doing plenty to support investor returns. Legal & General announced a £500m share buyback for 2024, part of a three-year plan to return over £5bn, equal to roughly 40% of its current market value.

Legal & General looks expensive right now, trading on a sky-high price-to-earnings ratio of 88%. That’s not down to runaway enthusiasm, sadly. Earnings per share have plunged 62%, 43% and 61% respectively over the past three years. It still needs to show investors it can restore growth across the business.

2024 results in March gave cause for optimism, with operating profits up 6% to £1.62bn. Management’s sticking to a target of 6-10% compound annual growth in operating profit through to 2028.

M&G’s 2025 adjusted operating profit beat forecasts, rising 5% to £837m. It expects to grow adjusted pre-tax earnings by at least 5% a year between 2025 and 2027.

Fresh momentum’s building

M&G got a further lift in May when Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Holdings took a 15% stake. It will now act as Dai-ichi’s preferred asset manager in Europe, with $6bn in expected flows.

The financial services market remains competitive, and both firms will need to fight for growth. Global stock markets are flying at the moment, especially the FTSE 100, but if that reverses their share prices will fall too.

With dividends reinvested, I’ve enjoyed a total return of more than 60% on M&G and over 40% on Legal & General in two years. I’m happy, and hoping for more.

No share is ever truly a no-brainer. Every investor should do their own due diligence. But for those seeking income, and perhaps a bit of growth too, I think investors might still consider buying both.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying in August

| Ben McPoland

This pair of high-quality FTSE 100 stocks look decent value to our writer, despite the blue-chip index's recent jump higher.

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Should I buy this stunning FTSE 250 dividend growth stock before next month’s results?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been quietly monitoring this FTSE 250 dividend income and share price growth star. Is now the right…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing For Beginners

This FTSE stock just crashed to 52-week lows. Should investors buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith picks out a FTSE stock that crashed 20% last week with a profit warning, but outlines why he…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

These UK stocks sit at 52-week highs. But I’m avoiding them!

| Paul Summers

Our writer makes a point of looking at any UK stock that's at a yearly high. But there are a…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

Is this US REIT a top buy for long-term passive income?

| Stephen Wright

Monthly dividends that grow every year make Realty Income shares a top choice for passive income investors. But is what…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Near a 3-year low, is now just the right time for investors to consider this FTSE 100 housebuilding giant?

| Simon Watkins

A FTSE 100 leader in the homebuilding sector is close to levels not seen since 2022, but this may mean…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock will smash Rolls-Royce shares over the next year, according to City analysts

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This under-the-radar FTSE 250 stock could return nearly 40% over the next 12 months or so if City analysts’ predictions…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Trading at a 10-year high after good H1 results, is there any value left in Lloyds share price?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds' share price is trading near 2015-levels after H1 results beat analysts’ expectations. But there may still be significant value…

Read more »