Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: in the next 12 months, this world-class FTSE 100 stock will outperform Lloyds, Barclays, and Aviva shares

Prediction: in the next 12 months, this world-class FTSE 100 stock will outperform Lloyds, Barclays, and Aviva shares

This FTSE 100 stock has a brilliant long-term record. And Edward Sheldon believes it has the potential to do well over the next 12 months.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Financial stocks in the FTSE 100 such as Lloyds, Barclays, and Aviva are doing really well in 2025. Year to date, these three stocks are all up more than 30%.

Looking ahead, these well-known shares could continue to generate gains for investors. However, there’s another financial company in the Footsie that I reckon has more investment potential over the next 12 months…

A world-class company

The stock I’m talking about is London Stock Exchange Group (LSE: LSEG), or LSEG for short. It’s the owner of the London Stock Exchange and LSEG Data & Analytics.

I’m cheating a bit when I say it’s a financial company. Because while it’s officially classified as one, these days it’s far more of a tech company (it provides financial data to banks and investment managers worldwide).

Now, crunching the numbers, I reckon this stock is capable of returning nearly 30% over the next 12 months. That’s a higher return than I expect to see from Lloyds, Barclays, and Aviva, given their recent gains.

My calculations

As for how I get that figure, here are my calculations. Next year (FY26), LSEG’s forecast to grow its earnings per share by 11% to 436p. That puts the stock on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.4 today.

Let’s say that this time next year, analysts are pencilling in 10% earnings per share growth for 2027. That would take FY27 earnings per share to 480p.

And let’s also say that we see some earnings multiple expansion over the next 12 months. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the P/E ratio here rise from 24.4 to 28 as investors come to realise that this is a fully-fledged technology/data company with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, reliable blue-chip customers, and recurring revenues.

Multiply 480p by 28 and we get a share price of 13,440p, which is 26% higher than today’s. Add in the dividend yield of 1.3% and we are looking at a potential return of about 27% – an attractive return for a large-cap Footsie stock.

It’s worth noting that my share price target is in line with quite a few brokers’ targets. For example, earlier this month analysts at UBS upgraded LSEG to Buy and slapped a 13,500p price target on the stock.

The average price target is a bit lower at 12,873p. That still represents a 21% gain from here though.

Forecasts are often wrong

Of course, my predictions and forecasts could turn out to be badly wrong. For example, FY27 earnings may not grow by anywhere near 10% (especially if there’s a major downturn in the financial markets). Meanwhile, the stock may not see any multiple expansion over the next 12 months (if tech shares tank we could even see multiple contraction).

I’m quite bullish on this Footsie stock however. I see plenty of long-term potential and I reckon it’s worth considering today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in London Stock Exchange Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock hit 5-year highs today! Can it keep soaring?

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 stock's risen almost 40% since last summer. Can it keep up its impressive momentum? Royston Wild thinks…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how to target £1,221 a month in passive income

| Paul Summers

Back the right blue-chip stocks and any investor can turn a savings pot into a big passive income stream. Our…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Up 124% since the start of 2024, is this former penny share a hidden gem?

| Ben McPoland

After a strong run, this under-the-radar stock has climbed out of penny share territory. But is there still fuel in…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 stock is outperforming Rolls-Royce so far this year!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals a FTSE 250 stock that recently got promoted and has soared over 80% in 2025, with the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? Here’s how to target £21,475 of annual passive income from this 10.2%-yielding energy high-flier!

| Simon Watkins

This energy firm pays one of the highest dividend yields in any of the FTSE leading indices that can generate…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

What’s happening with IAG’s share price?

| Simon Watkins

IAG’s share price is around a 15-year high following positive comments from a US investment banking giant, and I think…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Here are analysts’ share price forecasts for Rolls-Royce, IAG, and BAE Systems shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Of these three Footsie industrial stocks, City analysts believe the IAG share price has the most potential in the medium…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

This 8%-yielder helped me build a second income – is it still worth buying today?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley reflects on one of his earliest dividend shares, Legal & General, and asks whether it’s still a smart…

Read more »