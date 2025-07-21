Will I make more from putting £2k in growth shares or income stocks right now?

Jon Smith weighs up whether he should put fresh money in income stocks or if he’s better off targeting other areas of the stock market.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Different investors have different goals. Some are focused on income stocks in order to generate a second income. Others want capital appreciation via rising share prices, so they look for stocks with high growth potential. I like a mix, and with some spare money right now, I’m wondering where the best place is to put my money at the moment.

The case for growth shares

Buying growth shares could be more attractive than income stocks in the current market environment due to shifting macroeconomic dynamics. We’re in a position in the UK where the economy is stabilising and interest rate cuts remain on the horizon. Historically, in such situations, growth stocks tend to perform very well.

The boost from lower interest rates means that debt becomes more affordable, allowing such companies to fuel growth more quickly. Lower rates and a stable economy give consumers greater confidence to make purchases, thereby pushing demand higher.

Further, growth companies are exposed to hot themes right now. This includes things such as AI, cloud computing, and renewable energy. By contrast, income stocks are typically concentrated in more mature sectors such as utilities and real-estate investment trusts (REITs). So if my focus is on the areas of real growth in the economy, I can see where I should be allocating my £2k.

However, the risk with growth stocks is that capital growth isn’t guaranteed. Of a handful of interesting companies, only one may succeed and take off. If I pick the wrong ones, I could significantly underperform the broader market return.

The case for income stocks

One of the key reasons why income shares are appealing is that the dividends can provide a more consistent source of income. Of course, a business doesn’t have to pay out dividends. However, many stocks have a strong track record of consistently paying out funds over many years.

For example, consider Assura (LSE:AGR). The REIT specialises in primary care medical properties and boasts an attractive dividend yield of 6.71%. More than that, it has 12 years of consecutive dividend growth.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

One reason dividends have been consistently paid is the nature of the business. The core business model is to own healthcare properties and lease them to NHS-backed tenants on long-term, inflation-linked contracts. As a result, it creates stable cash flow and revenue streams. This ultimately means the management team can be confident in making payments out to shareholders.

Of course, the business isn’t perfect. One risk is the sensitivity to interest rates. With inflation moving back higher, the Bank of England committee may need to keep rates higher for longer. This could negatively impact Assura, as the debt associated with the properties is tied to these higher rates.

Overall, I think income stocks like Assura are more appealing to me right now, and I’m thinking about buying it. I like the stability of the dividends. Even though some growth shares can be great, I think I need to be careful right now in being selective and not buying overvalued options.