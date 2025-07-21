Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » 2 passive income gems with a 5-year dividend growth rate above 20%

2 passive income gems with a 5-year dividend growth rate above 20%

Jon Smith outlines a couple of passive income shares with an above-average dividend yield and strong growth rate over the past few years.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Finding good stocks for passive income can be a challenging task. An investor doesn’t just want to look at a stock with a high dividend yield. Rather, consistency in payments over several years and a track record of increasing income are other key points that need to be considered. Here are two ideas for consideration that I think tick the boxes.

Generous dividend cover

First is Paragon Banking Group (LSE:PAG). The stock is up 24% over the last year, with a dividend yield of 4.26%. It’s a UK-based specialist banking and financial services company that focuses primarily on lending and savings products. Therefore, the main way it generates revenue is through the spread between the interest it earns on loans and mortgages (by charging higher rates to borrowers) and the interest it pays on savings deposits (generally lower rates).

Over the last five years, the dividend per share has grown by an impressive 23.5%. When I see both the dividend increasing and the share price rallying, it’s a strong indication that the company is doing well. Higher profits supported the stock’s upward movement. Due to the increase in earnings, it can afford to increase the money being paid out to shareholders.

Dividend cover is currently 2.4, which bodes well for the future. Any number above 1 shows that the earnings per share completely cover the income being paid out.

One risk is that with a focus on loans, there’s the potential for defaults. If the UK economy really starts to nosedive later this year, the bank could lose money from clients being unable to repay their loans.

Stock and dividend growth

Another option is HSBC (LSE:HSBA). The global banking giant has increased its dividend by 27% over the past five years, yielding 5.27% currently.

Some might be a little concerned, as the dividend was paused during the pandemic. But it was only for a brief period, and was at the request of the financial regulator for all banks. Therefore, I don’t see this as a red flag when considering the bank for income.

Instead, the growth of the dividend has been impressive. The share price has increased by 40% over the last year, making the fact that the yield remains above 5% unusual. Typically, a rising share price acts to lower the dividend yield. Yet, in this case, the increase in the dividend per share has offset this.

I think the bank can continue to pay out good income to investors. HSBC has significant exposure to Asia (particularly Hong Kong and mainland China) where economic momentum is expected to improve as monetary and fiscal stimulus measures support growth. Furthermore, the ongoing cost-cutting initiatives and restructuring efforts are enhancing operational efficiency, which should further boost profits.

Of course, if interest rates get cut in the coming year at a faster pace than expected, this could undermine net interest income. It’s a potential risk to be aware of. Yet, even with this, I think both HSBC and Paragon are passive income options worth investors considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how a £20k ISA could earn £1,094 in passive income every year until 2055

| Stephen Wright

With UK government bond yields at multi-decade highs, Stephen Wright thinks the stock market is still the place to be…

Read more »

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

Putting £10,000 into income shares could instantly unlock a passive income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing is a terrific way to earn money without having to work for it. But how much can investors actually…

Read more »

Small cap sticky note
Investing Articles

2 decades of growth and a 15% dividend yield! Is there income potential in this small-cap AIM share?

| Mark Hartley

With a sky-high dividend yield and many years of growth, could this overlooked AIM share be a passive income gem?…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

£15k invested in these dividend shares could yield an enormous second income!

| Royston Wild

With dividend yields near double-digit percentages, I think these UK shares could be great ways to target a second income.

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

See how much a 50-year-old should invest to get a £1k monthly passive income at 65

| Harvey Jones

Even at 50, there's still time to build a big enough stocks portfolio to generate a serious passive income at…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

£20k in an ISA? Here’s how it could be used to target £423 of passive income each month

| Christopher Ruane

Earning money from dividends in an ISA is one way to set up passive income streams. Our writer explains how…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

With interest rates falling, dividend stocks could be the key to passive income between now and 2030

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

In the years ahead, dividend stocks are likely to offer far more potential for passive income than savings accounts, says…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Which is better: £100,000 or a second income of £5,481 per year?

| Stephen Wright

Dividend stocks and government bonds are both worthy ways of earning a second income. But which is a better choice…

Read more »