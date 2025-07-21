Member Login
£15k invested in these dividend shares could yield an enormous second income!

With dividend yields near double-digit percentages, I think these UK shares could be great ways to target a second income.

Royston Wild
Royston Wild
happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Investing in a broad range of stocks can be a great way to target a long-term second income. History shows that holding dividend shares spanning different sectors and geographies can reduce risk and provide a stable return over time.

Here are two high-yield dividend stocks that could help diversify an investor’s portfolio:

Dividend shareSectorDividend yield
Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW)Housebuilding8.6%
Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LSE:BSIF)Renewable energy9%

As you can see, the prospective yields on these stocks smash the broader average for FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares (both at 3.4%). Dividends are never guaranteed, but if broker forecasts are accurate, a £15,000 lump sum invested equally across them would produce a £1,320 passive income this year alone.

Here’s why I think both shares are worth considering.

Taylor Wimpey

Latest trading numbers from Barratt Redrow have reminded investors of the ongoing perils facing the housebuilders.

On Tuesday (15 July), it said completions were a disappointing 16,565 last year, missing a targeted 16,800-17,200. This was due to “consumer caution and mortgage rates not falling as quickly as hoped“, the Footsie company noted.

Conditions may remain tough as the UK economy splutters. But I’m confident Taylor Wimpey’s industry-leading balance sheet means it should still at least be able to continue paying large dividends.

It remains highly cash generative, and ended 2024 with more than half a billion pounds (£564.8m) in net cash.

That’s not to say I believe Taylor Wimpey’s recent sales revival is about to run out of steam, though. Its order book — which rose to 8,153 homes as of 27 April from 7,742 a year earlier — could continue building as interest rates seemingly have further to fall.

I’m certainly expecting the FTSE 100 share to perform strongly over the long term, helped by intensifying mortgage market competition and planned changes to home loan regulations. These include allowing lenders to offer more mortgages based on more than 4.5 times a homebuyer’s annual income.

This measure alone could help a further 36,000 first-time buyers get onto the property ladder. As the UK’s population steadily grows, I’m optimistic housebuilders like this will remain excellent dividend payers.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar also stands to gain from falling interest rates that reduce borrowing costs and boost asset values. But like Taylor Wimpey, renewable energy stocks like this also face other dangers over the next year.

In this case, the costs to build green energy projects are rising, casting doubts over their future profitability and plans for expansion. But on balance, I think this FTSE 250 investment trust is another great dividend share to consider.

By focusing on energy-generating assets, it can expect earnings to remain stable over time, underpinned by the stable nature of energy demand. This is especially attractive today, with trade tariffs threatening to throw the global economy (and with it profits for many UK shares) off the rails.

A reason why I like Bluefield Solar specifically is its strategy of investing mostly in Britain, where government policy is especially supportive of the renewable energy sector. Over the long term, I expect dividends here to rise strongly along with earnings, driven by growing demand for greener power sources.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Barratt Redrow and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

