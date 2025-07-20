Member Login
With P/E ratios below 7, are these undervalued FTSE shares bargains — or value traps?

With P/E ratios below 7, are these undervalued FTSE shares bargains — or value traps?

Low valuations aren’t always the bargains they seem. Mark Hartley takes a closer look at two FTSE shares trading at low P/E ratios to see if they’re worth buying.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When searching for cheap FTSE shares, many investors lean on well-known valuation metrics such as the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio or the price-to-book (P/B) ratio. These figures can offer a quick snapshot of how the market currently values a business relative to its profits or assets. 

A low P/E might hint at a bargain — or it could be flashing a warning sign. That’s because these numbers alone don’t guarantee growth or a turnaround. They’re anchored in current or forecast earnings that depend on wider economic conditions, demand, supply chains and consumer habits. In other words, today’s ‘cheap’ stock might stay cheap if profits don’t recover.

Two FTSE shares currently stand out to me with P/E ratios under 7. But do they represent genuine bargains, or potential value traps?

The struggling private label goods giant

McBride (LSE: MCB) is Europe’s largest supplier of private label and contract-manufactured household cleaning products. From detergents to disinfectants, its goods fill the shelves of major supermarkets under own-brand labels.

Unfortunately, the company’s fortunes have plateaued. The share price tumbled 13% this week after its full-year trading update on 16 July revealed that operating profit will only be in line with expectations, largely due to a slowdown in demand for private label products.

This follows a price boost back in January, when McBride announced it would resume paying dividends. That’s a promising development that adds significant income value to the stock.

After the latest sell-off, it now trades on a rock-bottom P/E ratio of 5.8. That might seem tempting, but the relatively high P/B ratio of 2.8 tells a less comfortable story. 

What’s more, the forward P/E has climbed to 6.3, implying earnings are expected to decline further.

If the group can’t reignite demand or carve out new growth avenues, it’s hard to see the share price staging a meaningful comeback. For now, I’d consider steering clear until management delivers a workable turnaround strategy.

A solid foundation

By contrast, I think Keller Group‘s (LSE: KLR) an undervalued stock worth considering. The FTSE 250 geotechnical specialist handles piling, grouting and ground engineering projects across the globe. Despite a subdued performance this year, the shares are still up an impressive 124% over five years.

Keller looks attractively valued, with a current P/E of 7.2 that drops to 6.8 on a forward basis, suggesting the market expects earnings to improve. That view’s supported by earnings per share rising a hefty 60% year on year.

Profit margins are modest, but a robust return on equity (ROE) of 25.6% underscores management’s efficiency. Meanwhile, Keller offers a 3.55% dividend yield with a low 25% payout ratio. With over two decades of uninterrupted dividend payments, it has shown resilience through multiple cycles.

Of course, risks remain. CEO Michael Speakman steps down in August, which could unsettle leadership. Deutsche Bank also recently downgraded the stock to Hold, trimming its price target by nearly 8%.

My view

For me, McBride looks like a value trap — a low P/E masking weak underlying demand. Keller, on the other hand, seems genuinely undervalued, with a track record of rising earnings, reliable dividends and a forward outlook that still points upward. 

Among FTSE shares trading on low multiples, that’s exactly the combination I look for.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

