Start putting £700 each month into a SIPP to try and retire as a millionaire!

By investing £700 a month using a SIPP, even someone in their 40s with no savings might retire a millionaire. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Drip-feeding money into a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) throughout a career can help individuals reach a seven-figure retirement portfolio. Apart from reaping the wealth-building benefits of compounding, SIPPs also provide a powerful advantage in the form of tax relief. And that extra bonus can make an enormous difference…

Compounding to £1m

Let’s say an investor is able to make some good stock-picking decisions and secure an average annualised return of 10% for the foreseeable future. By living a bit frugally, they’re able to put aside £700 each month from their wages, which goes directly into a SIPP.

Since they’re in the Basic income tax bracket, each deposit gets a lovely 20% boost from the government. Suddenly, that £700 transforms into £875. And investing £875 at a 10% return when starting from scratch will eventually reach £1m within roughly 24 years.

That means even someone in their 40s with no retirement savings can still potentially reach millionaire territory in time for retirement.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Investing intelligently

While the prospect of joining the top 1% is undeniably exciting, it’s worth remembering that inflation will chip away at some of this spending power. At the same time, if the stock market decides to throw a tantrum, investors could end up with less than expected come retirement. Yet all of this is moot if bad investments are made in the first place.

Finding winning stocks is a tricky process. After all, there are over 1,500 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, but only a small minority will deliver market-beating returns. Fortunately, a lot of losers can be filtered out by looking for specific key traits.

Eliminating pre-revenue and non-free cash flow generating enterprises from consideration wipes out a lot of exceptionally risky stocks. Then, when setting minimum requirements for growth and profitability, while also hunting for significant competitive advantages, the list is whittled down even further.

It’s a simple strategy that can do an enormous portion of the work. And while there’s still plenty of research and analysis to go, it’s how I’ve stumbled upon almost all of my outperforming investments.

A top SIPP stock to buy now?

Applying these filters is how I stumbled upon Games Workshop (LSE:GAW). Since my initial investment in late 2022, the stock has more than doubled, vastly outpacing the FTSE 100. And looking at its financials, it’s not difficult to understand why.

Over the last five years, revenue has grown by an average 14.3% annual rate. Thanks to margin expansion courtesy of exceptional pricing power, earnings have been increasing even faster by 17.6%. And on a free cash flow basis, margins stand at a staggering 28.7%, placing the return on invested capital (ROIC) at a jaw-dropping 63%!

While impressive, the business still has its risks. Given that the US is a key market, but all manufacturing is done here in the UK, Games Workshop is exposed to the threat of US tariffs. That’s not a problem for its royalties from licensing the Warhammer IP. However, even this venture suffers from execution risk that could negatively impact brand value, or struggle to convert TV series’ viewers into hobby collectors.

Nevertheless, Games Workshop continues to go from strength-to-strength, in my mind. That’s why, even today, I think investors may want to take a closer look.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

