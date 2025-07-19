Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Does this ex-penny stock have the potential to almost double?

Does this ex-penny stock have the potential to almost double?

This under-the-radar mining stock has doubled in the last 12 months, lifting it out of penny stock territory. But could it be about to do the same again?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

One year ago, Anglo Asian Mining (LSE:AAZ) sat firmly within penny stock territory. But since then, the gold and copper mining enterprise has seen its valuation more than double. And if analysts’ forecasts are correct, the ex-penny stock could soon be repeating this performance over the next 12 months.

With that in mind, let’s drill deeper into what’s going on and whether now’s a good time to consider buying some shares.

Explosive potential

The last 12 months have been transformative for this business. During 2024, the company suffered through numerous production constraints as a result of lower ore grades and an open pit mine approaching the end of its life. However, skip ahead a few months, and most of these woes seem to have been resolved.

Its Gedabek project resumed production after a temporary halt in 2024. Its new Gilar mining project entered production earlier this year, on track to deliver 10,000 ounces of gold equivalents a year. And later this year, the Demirli project is set to begin production.

Combined, these mines are expected to send full-year production flying. Gold volumes are now anticipated to reach as high as 33,000 ounces versus 15,000 in 2024, while copper production is on track to explode from 377 tonnes to as much as 6,800 tonnes!

In terms of money, that’s enough to boost revenue to between $110m and $125m versus the $39.6m achieved in 2024. And with sales on track to almost triple, the analyst consensus is that the Anglo Asian Mining share price will continue its upward trajectory all the way to 308p. Compared to where the stock’s trading today, that represents an 80% potential return.

However, it’s important to note that there’s currently only one analyst tracking this business at the moment, with their forecast dependent on Anglo Asian hitting its production targets. So as with all broker forecasts, it’s prudent to take them with a healthy pinch of salt.

What could go wrong?

There’s a lot to be excited about when looking at the growth potential of this mining enterprise. But like all potentially explosive investments, there are also some significant risks to consider. Beyond the usual commodity price cycle risks that all mining enterprises have to endure, Anglo Asian also has other challenges to overcome.

One of the biggest concerns among institutional investors is the single-country risk. The company operates entirely out of Azerbaijan, a country not known for its political and regulatory stability. And with the relationship between Azerbaijan and Russia deteriorating, it introduces further geopolitical risks should the situation escalate even further.

For example, transport corridors and supply chains could be disrupted. And even if the impact on operations continues smoothly, disrupted banking relationships with Russian financial institutions could result in notable local currency volatility that drives up costs.

The bottom line

All things considered, Anglo Asian may no longer be a penny stock, but it still has a lot of risk attached to it. And that’s something investors will have to carefully consider before jumping in. Yet, given the tremendous progress made to date, I think the mining enterprise deserves a closer look.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How to build a Stocks and Shares ISA with a 6% dividend yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

It’s easy to build an investment portfolio with a high dividend yield today. But investors need to manage risk carefully,…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How risky is switching from cash savings to a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

The UK government is making moves to encourage cash savers to consider investing via Stocks and Shares ISAs. But what…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

4,985 shares of this FTSE dividend star pay an income equal to the State Pension!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian calculates how many shares investors would have to buy to generate enough income to match the UK State…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

£500 buys me 407 shares in this 8.2%-yielding income stock!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Got a small lump sum? Zaven Boyrazian explores one underappreciated income stock offering an enormous yield that could be set…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Up 23% this year, is it too late to buy shares in this FTSE 100 compounder?

| Stephen Wright

Having missed Diploma shares at £36 back in April, is a strong trading update with higher guidance a good enough…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

£5k in savings? Here’s how that can unlock a £255 monthly second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Ever wondered how to turn a lump sum of savings into a chunky second income? Zaven Boyrazian explains a simple…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

Get ready for a US stock market crash?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Experts are waving the red flag on the US stock market and economy, warning of an impending crash. Should investors…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How I’m positioning my SIPP for the AI revolution

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Artificial intelligence is likely to disrupt every industry. Edward Sheldon is hoping to capitalise on the growth of AI through…

Read more »