Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 4,985 shares of this FTSE dividend star pay an income equal to the State Pension!

4,985 shares of this FTSE dividend star pay an income equal to the State Pension!

Zaven Boyrazian calculates how many shares investors would have to buy to generate enough income to match the UK State Pension in 2025.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

In 2025, the full UK State Pension currently sits at £230.25 a week, adding up to £11,975 a year. Yet by investing in high-yield income opportunities, the same amount can be earned by investors who haven’t yet reached the minimum age required to claim the State Pension.

In fact, at its current impressive yield of 6.3%, a total of 4,985 British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) shares can offer the same passive income to any investor who has the cash. So how much money do investors need to start earning this passive income today? And is British American Tobacco actually a smart investment?

Crunching the numbers

For years, the popularity of British American Tobacco among income investors hasn’t waned. While this sin stock doesn’t get much love from ESG investors, the addictive nature of its products makes for some nice pricing power. And that’s ultimately translated into a consistent high-yield payout.

At a price of 3,792p per share, snapping up 4,985 shares today will set an investor back just over £189,000. Obviously, that’s not pocket change. Luckily, even those of more modest means can still build to this sizable position over time.

Assuming the tobacco stock maintains its 6.3% payout moving forward, investing £500 each month at this rate of return would build a £189,000 portfolio in about 17 years. And when factoring in the extra potential return from capital gains, this timeline only gets shorter.

Of course, we’re making a big assumption that dividends will continue to flow. The group’s long track record of consistently hiking its payout certainly gives an impression of sustainability. But with the smoking landscape shifting, can this hiking streak truly continue?

Risk versus reward

As consumer health awareness increases, the number of smokers in key markets like the UK and US are steadily declining – a trend that’s only being accelerated by increasingly strict regulation. However, management isn’t blind to this threat and has been diversifying the business into healthier categories with products like nicotine pouches and electronic cigarettes.

So far, this foray into new categories seems to be off to a good start. Its Velo brand has already captured 7.9% of the US market, with Vuse becoming the biggest vaping brand in the US, Canada, France, the UK, and Germany.

Despite this encouraging progress, there’s still a big question mark about whether these new products will be able to replace the revenue and earnings of its traditional tobacco products. Illicit single-use vapes have already created new growth challenges in North America. And with consumers showing far less brand loyalty among its new product categories versus cigarettes, it’s not clear whether British American Tobacco’s pricing power will continue.

The bottom line

This evolving tobacco enterprise presents an interesting defensive income opportunity with some transformation potential. But it also carries significant execution and regulatory risks. And if management isn’t able to overcome these challenges, then the group’s long-term income prospects could become compromised.

British American Tobacco could still have a valuable role to play for investors seeking to replicate the State Pension and is worth further research. However, personally, I would be actively considering ways to diversify the risks with other high-yield opportunities, just in case the company falls short of expectations.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How to build a Stocks and Shares ISA with a 6% dividend yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

It’s easy to build an investment portfolio with a high dividend yield today. But investors need to manage risk carefully,…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How risky is switching from cash savings to a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

The UK government is making moves to encourage cash savers to consider investing via Stocks and Shares ISAs. But what…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

£500 buys me 407 shares in this 8.2%-yielding income stock!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Got a small lump sum? Zaven Boyrazian explores one underappreciated income stock offering an enormous yield that could be set…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Up 23% this year, is it too late to buy shares in this FTSE 100 compounder?

| Stephen Wright

Having missed Diploma shares at £36 back in April, is a strong trading update with higher guidance a good enough…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Does this ex-penny stock have the potential to almost double?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This under-the-radar mining stock has doubled in the last 12 months, lifting it out of penny stock territory. But could…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

£5k in savings? Here’s how that can unlock a £255 monthly second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Ever wondered how to turn a lump sum of savings into a chunky second income? Zaven Boyrazian explains a simple…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

Get ready for a US stock market crash?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Experts are waving the red flag on the US stock market and economy, warning of an impending crash. Should investors…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How I’m positioning my SIPP for the AI revolution

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Artificial intelligence is likely to disrupt every industry. Edward Sheldon is hoping to capitalise on the growth of AI through…

Read more »