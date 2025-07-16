Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » WPP shares: here’s the latest dividend and price forecast

WPP shares: here’s the latest dividend and price forecast

A tough macroeconomic environment has seen WPP shares almost halve in value since 1 January. What’s next for the FTSE 100 stock?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

WPP (LSE:WPP) shares have crashed an eye-watering 49% since the start of 2025. The FTSE 100 company’s been clobbered by tough conditions in the global advertising market.

Recent trading news from the communications colossus suggested things could become a lot more turbulent too. It said last week (9 July) that “against a challenging economic backdrop, we have seen a deterioration in performance” over the last quarter.

With analysts having now digested this month’s profit warning, I’m wondering what their views are on WPP’s share price and dividend prospects. I’m also considering whether now could be a good time for me to consider buying on expectations of a bounceback.

Here’s my take.

Price predicted to rise…

Interestingly, City analysts on the whole believe the Footsie company will rebound strongly from recent 16-year lows. Today 12 brokers have ratings on WPP, and their consensus opinion is that the shares should surge more than 20% from current levels around 421.9p.

Price forecasts for WPP shares
Source: TradingView

In my view, these predictions are bold given high levels of uncertainty in the world economy. Thumping trade tariffs, returning inflationary pressures, and increasing geopolitical tensions all threaten to weigh on global growth and consumer spending.

Conditions are especially tough in North America, where WPP sources 38% of total sales. Recessionary risks are rising there as trade wars between the US and its major trading partners intensify, threatening to make things much worse. According to Moody’s, the chances of a US recession are now at their highest since the depths of the pandemic, at 47.6%.

…but dividends to fall?

Reflecting its current troubles, City analysts are expecting dividends at the company to fare more badly than its share price over the near term.

WPP’s kept the annual dividend locked at 39.4p per share for the past few years. But this is tipped to fall to 37.2p in 2025, before improving slightly to 37.8p in 2026.

On the plus side, though, these forecasts mean WPP’s yields are an enormous 8.8% and 9% for this year and next, respectively. To put that into context, the long-term average for FTSE 100 stocks is way back at 3%-4%.

Is WPP a buy?

City analysts might be upbeat on WPP’s share price and dividend prospects. But as someone who’s thought about buying the stock himself, I think the risks here are too great.

In theory, WPP’s deep relationships with global blue-chip clients could pay off handsomely when economic conditions improve. And over the longer term, heavy investment in digital advertising could supercharge sales as consumer habits change.

Yet I believe the risks here remain too high to consider an investment. And it’s not just because of the intensifying “macro pressures” it described in July’s profit warning. One is that the industry is highly competitive, putting sales and margins under growing pressure.

Agencies like this also face significant structural threats as more companies bring their marketing and advertising operations in-house. This has been a growing threat in recent years, but rapid improvements in artificial intelligence (AI) are accelerating this trend.

WPP shares are cheap, trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 5.2 times for 2025. But even at these levels I’m not tempted to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy more Barratt shares after yesterday’s price collapse?

| Royston Wild

Barratt shares have sunk after the firm announced legacy charges and missed completions. What should I do next?

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 stock has beaten the index by around 10x over the last year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith rates a FTSE 250 stock that has smashed the broader index performance and could keep going based on…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

B&M shares are at record lows! Is now the time to consider buying?

| Royston Wild

The retailer, demoted from the FTSE 100 to the FTSE 250 last year, continues to struggle. But are B&M shares…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

2 reasons why the stock market could hit 10,000 points by December

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how the makeup of the UK stock market and the current valuation could support a move towards…

Read more »

Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.
Investing Articles

Why this FTSE 100 rocket is this investment trust’s number 1 holding

| Ben McPoland

A UK investment trust is certainly going against the grain by having this FTSE 100 share as a high-conviction holding…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE growth stocks jumped 8% and 4.5% today!

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a closer look at a pair of FTSE stocks that are performing really well recently. Why are…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

This under‑the‑radar FTSE 100 growth stock is also a secret dividend superstar!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones belatedly wakes up to a brilliant FTSE 100 growth stock that has an equally remarkable track record of…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Investing Articles

Barratt Redrow share price plunges 9% on profits hit – time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says FTSE 100 housebuilders continue to suffer with the Barratt Redrow share price slumping on a profit warning.…

Read more »