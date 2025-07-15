Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Why the next month could make or break the Lloyds share price

Why the next month could make or break the Lloyds share price

Jon Smith outlines two key events in coming weeks that could influence the Lloyds share price, leading him to make a specific call right now.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) share price has enjoyed a 28% rally over the past year. It’s only a few pence off fresh 52-week highs. Yet some key events are coming up that I feel investors should note down carefully, as they have the potential to either catapult the stock higher or cause a correction lower. Here are the details.

Half-year results

On July 24, the H1 2025 results will come out. This provides investors with a key update on how the bank is doing. Q1 profit before tax fell by 13% in comparison to the same quarter last year. Part of this was due to higher costs, blamed partly on inflationary pressures and the “timing of strategic investments… and business growth costs.”

It’ll be interesting to see if these costs are starting to yield results, and if not, then the timings for when the investments should begin to kick in should be provided. More broadly, the H1 results should contain guidance for the rest of the year. If profit before tax is expected to fall further, potentially blamed on interest rate cuts or a slowing UK economy, this could cause the stock to fall further.

However, the push for more deposits and lending could help the bank. If results show this part of the business is growing, it could provide investors with confidence in the health of the business.

Bank of England meeting

On August 7, the next Bank of England meeting will take place, with economists having a consensus view that a 0.25% rate cut is coming. This would take the base rate down to 4%.

I think that most investors are anticipating this move, so I don’t see much reaction in the Lloyds share price from this action alone. However, it’s the forward guidance here from the committee that could really swing the stock. Recent poor UK data on GDP and employment have given rise to the suggestion that the central bank team may need to cut interest rates more aggressively to support the economy.

If they comment and agree on this, I think the Lloyds share price could take a hit. Lower rates would shrink the net interest margin the bank makes. Moreover, concerns about a weaker economy could lead customers to cut back on spending and curtail loan applications.

The bottom line

Given the current elevated price of Lloyds stock, I’m not too keen to jump in and buy now ahead of these two events. I do believe in the long-term vision of the bank. Therefore, I’m going to add the stock to my watchlist. If we do get a move lower from any short-term panic, I’ll seriously consider buying a small amount and then look to increase my position in the coming months.

If it continues to rally without any move lower, then I’ll have to live with it. But risk management in investing is key, and that’s what I’ll do.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.
Investing Articles

Why this FTSE 100 rocket is this investment trust’s number 1 holding

| Ben McPoland

A UK investment trust is certainly going against the grain by having this FTSE 100 share as a high-conviction holding…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

This under‑the‑radar FTSE 100 growth stock is also a secret dividend superstar!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones belatedly wakes up to a brilliant FTSE 100 growth stock that has an equally remarkable track record of…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 key reasons why I think BP’s share price could soar following a 16% fall over the year…

| Simon Watkins

BP’s share price has lost considerable ground over the course of the year, but I think there are three reasons…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price fast becoming a joke?

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 100 engineering titan has done brilliantly in recent years. But our writer wonders whether the Rolls-Royce share price…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Growth Shares

3 principles from Warren Buffett that could help turn an investor into an ISA millionaire

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the key strategies that Warren Buffett has used over time to generate strong returns from…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Should I add to my BT holding now, with the share price near a 12-month high?

| Simon Watkins

BT’s share price has risen a long way from this year’s traded low, but this doesn't necessarily mean it's overvalued.…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Down 90%, is this growth stock finally worth buying in July?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This burgeoning robotics growth stock's been struggling with mounting losses, but could that soon be about to change? Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the hated Ocado share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is desperate for some good news about the beleaguered Ocado share price, and he finally appears to have…

Read more »