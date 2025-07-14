Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » It’s been a great 5 years for Lloyds shares. What next?

It’s been a great 5 years for Lloyds shares. What next?

Lloyds shares have had a fantastic half-decade, easily beating the FTSE 100 index over this period. But are these good times about to end?

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:
Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

After years of limping along following the global financial crisis of 2007/09, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) shares have sprung to life. Indeed, the past half-decade has been a great time to own stock in the Black Horse bank.

Lloyds shares soar

During the Covid-19 crisis, the share prices of British banks plunged in a near-existential crisis. On 25 September 2020, Lloyds shares closed at 24.72p, but had more than doubled by end-May 2021.

Over the next three years, Lloyds stock zigzagged along, but was pretty much unchanged by mid-March 2024. However, since then, this popular and widely held share has done shareholders proud. Also, 2025 has been a terrific calendar year so far, with the share price leaping by 41.5% over six months.

Over one year, this stock has jumped by 27.3%, easily outperforming the wider FTSE 100‘s 8.7% gain over this timescale. Also, the shares have surged by 147.1% over the past five years — one of the better times in history to own UK banking stocks.

Don’t forget dividends

As well as delivering market-beating capital growth, Lloyds shares have also paid a rising stream of dividends. Here are the bank’s last four yearly cash payouts:

YearDividend
20243.17p
20232.76p
20222.4p
20212p

Over four years, Lloyds’ dividend has risen by 58.5% — or 12.2% a year compounded — a welcome delight for income investors.

Disclosure: my wife and I bought this stock for our family portfolio in mid-2022, paying 43.5p a share. With the share price standing at 75.4p as I write, we are sitting on a paper gain of 73.5% in three years. Not bad for a ‘boring’, blue-chip share, agreed?

No longer cheap?

Though we are pleased with the returns from our Lloyds shares over the past three years, I don’t expect these above-market gains to continue.

At the current price, this stock trades on nearly 12.2 times trailing earnings, delivering an earnings yield of 8.2% a year. The dividend yield has slipped to 4.2% a year. To me, these are not the fundamentals of a screaming buy.

That said, I do expect modest future gains from our Lloyds holding, especially if these three trends prove positive:

1. Rising UK economic growth. Lloyds is considered a bellwether for British commerce, so if the economy does well, so too should the bank.

2. A healthy housing market. As Britain’s largest mortgage lender, Lloyds has huge exposure to UK domestic property and will benefit if house prices keep stable.

3. Limited loan losses and bad debts. Though loan provisions have been creeping up, they are still low in historic terms. If credit conditions do stay favourable, that’s a bonus for banks.

Of course, if these trends reverse, then Lloyds shares could suffer. Also, broker estimates for 12 months from now are clustered around the current share price. Hence, brokers don’t expect great guns from this share over the next year.

In summary, Lloyds’ long-suffering owners have had a terrific five years, boosted by rising dividends and large share buybacks. While I expect further gains to come, and have no intention of selling at this time, I do not expect the next half-decade to be as rewarding as the last five years! As a deep-value investor, I would not be a big buyer of Lloyds stock at current levels.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Lloyds Banking Group shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

How much passive income can Legal & General shares generate over 10 years?

| Dr. James Fox

Legal & General shares offer very sizeable dividend payouts. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the dividend forecast…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How to build a Stocks and Shares ISA for the AI era

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Artificial intelligence is likely to create a lot of opportunities for investors in the years ahead. So now could be…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing For Beginners

I asked ChatGPT for the best bargain in the FTSE 100 and it got it horribly wrong

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith disagrees with the pick from ChatGPT when it comes to bargain FTSE 100 shares and counters the points…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

With a 9% dividend yield, WPP is now topping the FTSE 100 – but I’m not convinced

| Mark Hartley

Our writer breaks down how to spot a dividend yield that’s backed by sustainable earnings growth – and one that…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock: is $200 in 2025 now looking like a real possibility?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock has jumped from $100 to $165 in the blink of an eye. And Edward Sheldon believes that $200…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Passive income for Millennials: 3 UK investment ideas

| Stephen Wright

More and more people aged between 29 and 44 are turning to the stock market in search of passive income.…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Investors could target £6,531 in annual dividend income from £11,000 in this FTSE 100 financial giant. It looks very undervalued too!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 firm has delivered very high dividends in recent years, which analysts predict are set to go even…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Should I add to my BT holding now, with the share price near a 12-month high?

| Simon Watkins

BT’s share price has risen a long way from this year’s traded low, but this doesn't necessarily mean it's overvalued.…

Read more »