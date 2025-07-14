Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How to build a Stocks and Shares ISA for the AI era

How to build a Stocks and Shares ISA for the AI era

Artificial intelligence is likely to create a lot of opportunities for investors in the years ahead. So now could be a good time to position one’s ISA.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The artificial intelligence (AI) era has arrived and I have to admit, it’s a little scary. The pace at which the technology is disrupting industries today is unbelievable. The good news is that the technology is creating a lot of opportunities for investors and the years ahead could be very lucrative for those who are positioned to capitalise on the growth of the market. With that in mind, here’s how to build a Stocks and Shares ISA for the AI revolution.

The AI ecosystem

The AI ecosystem is quite broad. However, to my mind, there are four key areas:

  • Chip and networking companies – these make the computing hardware needed for AI.
  • Data companies – these are responsible for storing the data needed for AI.
  • Software companies – these are creating AI applications for businesses and consumers (like AI agents).
  • Cybersecurity companies – these are responsible for protecting businesses and consumers from sophisticated cyber threats.

I think it’s worth considering some exposure to each of these areas. Taking a diversified approach is often the best way to play themes like this.

AI stocks

In terms of individual companies, in the chip and networking space some names worth highlighting include Nvidia, Broadcom, AMD, Taiwan Semiconductor, ASML (NASDAQ: ASML), Lam Research, KLA Corp, and Arista Networks. All of these companies are benefitting from the AI build-out today.

For data, some companies to check out include Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle, and Snowflake. These all specialise in storing customer data and offering insights.

In the software space, companies having success include Alphabet, Salesforce, ServiceNow. These businesses are rolling out AI agents and other AI solutions today.

Finally, in cybersecurity, some of the biggest players are CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet. These businesses are helping protect against AI threats.

I like this stock

Now, I’m not saying that all of these stocks are Buys today. Some are quite expensive so it could be worth waiting for a pullback.

But there are few names in the mix that I believe are worth considering at present. One is ASML.

This company looks set to play a really important role in the AI revolution. That’s because it makes equipment for the manufacturing of AI chips.

Without ASML, there literally is no AI revolution. Because currently, it’s the only company in the world that makes the sophisticated technology (Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines) required for AI chip production.

Currently, ASML trades on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 25. I think that’s quite a reasonable valuation.

This is a company with a great track record (five-year revenue growth of 140%) that is very profitable (five-year average return on capital of 31%). It also has huge potential given that major chip manufacturers are expanding their production.

Now obviously, there are risks. With this business, orders can be lumpy at times. So, quarterly earnings can sometimes disappoint (sending the share price down temporarily). Tariffs and import restrictions also need to be considered.

Overall, though, I see a lot of potential and believe the stock is worth considering today. It’s worth noting that after a period of weakness, it has started rising again.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in ASML, Alphabet, Amazon, CrowdStrike, Fortinet, KLA Corp, Lam Research, Microsoft, Nvidia, Palo Alto Networks, Salesforce, and Snowflake.  The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Arista Networks, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, CrowdStrike, Fortinet, Lam Research, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Snowflake, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors.  Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

How much passive income can Legal & General shares generate over 10 years?

| Dr. James Fox

Legal & General shares offer very sizeable dividend payouts. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the dividend forecast…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing For Beginners

I asked ChatGPT for the best bargain in the FTSE 100 and it got it horribly wrong

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith disagrees with the pick from ChatGPT when it comes to bargain FTSE 100 shares and counters the points…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

With a 9% dividend yield, WPP is now topping the FTSE 100 – but I’m not convinced

| Mark Hartley

Our writer breaks down how to spot a dividend yield that’s backed by sustainable earnings growth – and one that…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock: is $200 in 2025 now looking like a real possibility?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock has jumped from $100 to $165 in the blink of an eye. And Edward Sheldon believes that $200…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Passive income for Millennials: 3 UK investment ideas

| Stephen Wright

More and more people aged between 29 and 44 are turning to the stock market in search of passive income.…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Investors could target £6,531 in annual dividend income from £11,000 in this FTSE 100 financial giant. It looks very undervalued too!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 firm has delivered very high dividends in recent years, which analysts predict are set to go even…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Should I add to my BT holding now, with the share price near a 12-month high?

| Simon Watkins

BT’s share price has risen a long way from this year’s traded low, but this doesn't necessarily mean it's overvalued.…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

FTSE shares: how £500 a month could put investors on the path to becoming millionaires

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

By consistently investing in FTSE shares, investors can accelerate their journey to millionaire status even if they only have £500…

Read more »