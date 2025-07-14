Artificial intelligence is likely to create a lot of opportunities for investors in the years ahead. So now could be a good time to position one’s ISA.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

How to build a Stocks and Shares ISA for the AI era

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The artificial intelligence (AI) era has arrived and I have to admit, it’s a little scary. The pace at which the technology is disrupting industries today is unbelievable. The good news is that the technology is creating a lot of opportunities for investors and the years ahead could be very lucrative for those who are positioned to capitalise on the growth of the market. With that in mind, here’s how to build a Stocks and Shares ISA for the AI revolution.

The AI ecosystem

The AI ecosystem is quite broad. However, to my mind, there are four key areas:

Chip and networking companies – these make the computing hardware needed for AI.

Data companies – these are responsible for storing the data needed for AI.

Software companies – these are creating AI applications for businesses and consumers (like AI agents).

Cybersecurity companies – these are responsible for protecting businesses and consumers from sophisticated cyber threats.

I think it’s worth considering some exposure to each of these areas. Taking a diversified approach is often the best way to play themes like this.

AI stocks

In terms of individual companies, in the chip and networking space some names worth highlighting include Nvidia, Broadcom, AMD, Taiwan Semiconductor, ASML (NASDAQ: ASML), Lam Research, KLA Corp, and Arista Networks. All of these companies are benefitting from the AI build-out today.

For data, some companies to check out include Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle, and Snowflake. These all specialise in storing customer data and offering insights.

In the software space, companies having success include Alphabet, Salesforce, ServiceNow. These businesses are rolling out AI agents and other AI solutions today.

Finally, in cybersecurity, some of the biggest players are CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet. These businesses are helping protect against AI threats.

I like this stock

Now, I’m not saying that all of these stocks are Buys today. Some are quite expensive so it could be worth waiting for a pullback.

But there are few names in the mix that I believe are worth considering at present. One is ASML.

This company looks set to play a really important role in the AI revolution. That’s because it makes equipment for the manufacturing of AI chips.

Without ASML, there literally is no AI revolution. Because currently, it’s the only company in the world that makes the sophisticated technology (Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines) required for AI chip production.

Currently, ASML trades on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 25. I think that’s quite a reasonable valuation.

This is a company with a great track record (five-year revenue growth of 140%) that is very profitable (five-year average return on capital of 31%). It also has huge potential given that major chip manufacturers are expanding their production.

Now obviously, there are risks. With this business, orders can be lumpy at times. So, quarterly earnings can sometimes disappoint (sending the share price down temporarily). Tariffs and import restrictions also need to be considered.

Overall, though, I see a lot of potential and believe the stock is worth considering today. It’s worth noting that after a period of weakness, it has started rising again.