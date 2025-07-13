Member Login
Here’s how I started a SIPP for my daughter! Now I’m targeting £10m

Starting a SIPP for a son, daughter or family member can be one of the best gifts to give them. Dr James Fox explains how it can compound.

Dr. James Fox
James Fox holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

With the future of the UK’s State Pension looking increasingly uncertain, many parents are worried about what retirement will look like for their children. Will the State Pension age keep rising? Will the benefit itself be enough to live on? These are real concerns. And they’re some of the reasons I feel validated for starting a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) for my daughter shortly after she was born. I did this through my brokerage, Hargreaves Lansdown.

Why start a SIPP so young?

A SIPP isn’t just for adults. Anyone can open one for their child, and the benefits of doing so are extraordinary. The biggest advantage is time. When you start investing at birth, you give compounding decades to work its magic.

The power of compounding

Let’s break down what this looks like in practice. I contribute £240 a month to my daughter’s SIPP. Thanks to government tax relief, that becomes £300 a month. This is currently the maximum for contribution for juniors.

However, for the sake of this calculation I’ve increased this contribution by 2% each year, assuming she’ll contribute more as she starts work. For growth, I use a 10% annualised return. This is lower than my typical return, but may be high for some investors.

Here’s what happens over 55 years.

YearTotal DepositsAccrued InterestBalance
1£3,600£169£3,769
10£39,418£26,797£66,216
20£87,469£172,497£259,966
30£146,043£656,092£802,135
40£217,445£2,073,912£2,291,358
50£304,484£6,044,528£6,349,012
55£354,909£10,156,001£10,510,910

What does this mean?

By starting early, even modest monthly contributions can in theory snowball into a multi-million-pound pension. Over 55 years, just £354,909 in total contributions could grow to over £10m, thanks to the relentless force of compounding. It’s not guaranteed though, of course.

The State Pension may be uncertain, but the power of starting early and letting investments grow isn’t. A SIPP for a child could be the most valuable gift you ever give. And it’s never too early to start.

Where to invest?

Because I’m contributing relatively small figures, albeit the maximum for juniors, and my brokerage charges sizeable fees, I’m starting my investing in a relatively small number of trusts, funds, and a couple of high-conviction stocks.

One investment is Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B). It stands out for its exceptional long-term performance. It has delivered an average annual return of 19.9% since 1965 — that’s nearly double the S&P 500’s return over the same period. This track record reflects disciplined investing and a focus on high-quality businesses.

The company’s strength lies in its diversified portfolio, spanning insurance, railroads, energy, manufacturing, and major equity stakes in companies like Apple and Coca-Cola. This broad base provides resilience across market cycles. However, it’s important to note that Berkshire remains heavily US-focused, with most assets and revenues tied to the American economy.

A key risk however, is this domestic concentration, which makes the business sensitive to US economic shifts. Additionally, leadership transition after Warren Buffett is a potential concern for future performance.

Nonetheless, I was confident enough to make it a core part of my daughter’s SIPP. It’s definitely worth considering.

James Fox has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

