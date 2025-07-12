Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » At 10p, is this penny stock a screaming buy?

At 10p, is this penny stock a screaming buy?

This penny stock’s growing rapidly, is debt-free, and is about to almost double its store footprint! Could it be on the verge of taking off?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Dominos delivery man on skateboard holding pizza boxes

Image source: Domino's Pizza Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Finding market-beating penny stocks is no easy feat. While plenty of these tiny enterprises boast about their enormous growth potential, few actually deliver on their promises. And there’s nothing stopping a 10p stock from crashing to 1p. Yet, at the same time, if such a company defies expectations, the market-cap can skyrocket overnight.

This week, DP Poland (LSE:DPP) caught my attention. The penny stock’s been quietly making progress over the last five years, and its share price is actually already up over 70% since September 2023. Yet if analyst forecasts are right, more chunky dividend growth could be just around the corner. At least that’s what a 17p price target suggests, versus the 10p shares that are currently trading at.

So what does DP Poland do? What’s behind the bullish forecast? And is now the time to think about buying?

Capital-light pizza

DP Poland’s a very similar business to another London incumbent – Domino’s Pizza Group. The company holds the master franchise rights for Domino’s Pizza in Poland and Croatia, operating a network of 122 stores. However, following its acquisition of Pizzeria 105 earlier this year, 90 new franchise locations have since been added to its network, which are in the process of being re-branded as Domino’s.

This deal’s a big catalyst behind the bullish sentiment. Beyond adding scale, it pushes the firm even further into its franchise-led, capital-light model while reaching new cities and customers overnight. The impact of this is only amplified by the rapid expansion of the online food delivery market in Poland, which is currently booming at a 50% annual growth rate. And a similar story’s beginning to emerge in Croatia.

Needless to say, having a market-leading brand, a debt-free balance sheet, double-digit revenue growth, and expanding profit margins is an impressive feat. And it’s especially rare for a penny stock trading at what seems to be a pretty cheap valuation. After all, its price-to-operating cash flow ratio sits at just 17.5 – half of its historical levels. So is this a screaming buy?

Taking a step back

There’s a lot to like about this business. However, even the most promising enterprises have their weak spots. And in the case of DP Poland, there are a few things investors need to carefully consider.

Profit margins have been expanding over the years, but the bottom line is still in negative territory, resulting in a long history of cash burn. As a result, the company’s been raising a lot of capital over the years, resulting in enormous equity dilution. For reference, the number of shares outstanding has surged from 153 million in 2018 to 920 million today.

With the company on the verge of entering the black, that may no longer be a prominent concern. However, this is also dependent on the acquisition of Pizzeria 105 going smoothly. That’s far from guaranteed, especially considering this is the firm’s first large-scale merger. Any hiccups along the way or weaker-than-expected sales from acquired locations could push margins back in the wrong direction.

All things considered, DP Poland seems to be an attractive opportunity right now. That’s why I think this penny stock deserves a closer look from investors seeking some exposure to the burgeoning Polish fast food market and geographic diversification.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Could the stock market crash in the second half of 2025?

| Christopher Ruane

As the FTSE 100 hits a new high, could a stock market crash be coming? Our writer thinks there's a…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Start investing this summer with a spare £250? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how an investor with a few hundred pounds to spare and no prior experience could look to…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Is Palantir stock the new Nvidia? Why UK investors should (or shouldn’t) care

| Mark Hartley

Palantir stock’s the top performer on the S&P 500 this year. Should UK investors consider it amid a blistering AI-fuelled…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I think look undervalued

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 may be hitting record highs but there are still bargains to be had on the index. I…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how to target £841 of passive income each month

| Christopher Ruane

Passive income plans don't need to be complicated. Our writer explains how someone could target a sizeable second income buying…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

3 passive income strategies I like to try to double the State Pension with just £100 a month

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing consistently, with diligence, and patience can lead to an impressive stock market income that puts the State Pension to…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in a Stocks and Shares ISA 10 years ago could now be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Stocks and Shares ISA investors have earned tremendous returns in the last decade, but just how much money has been…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

An 11.5% yield?! Here’s the dividend forecast for a hot income stock

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This steadily recovering income stock has the highest dividend yield in the FTSE 250, which looks like it’s here to…

Read more »