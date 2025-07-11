Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » It’s a ‘Fabulous Friday’ for holders of these FTSE 100 shares!

It’s a ‘Fabulous Friday’ for holders of these FTSE 100 shares!

Four members of the FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) are making their latest dividend payments today (11 July). Our writer takes a closer look.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Today (11 July) is a reminder why many people own FTSE 100 shares. That’s because four of the UK’s largest listed companies are paying their final dividends today.

According to JP Morgan, the London Stock Exchange offers a higher yield than the US, Europe and other emerging markets. And it’s the FTSE 100 where some of the most generous dividends can be earned.

The average for the index is currently 3.49%. However, two of the quartet making payments today offer a lower yield.

Mean

When JD Sports Fashion’s final dividend of 0.67p is added to its interim payout of 0.33p, it brings the total amount for its February 2025 financial year to 1p. Based on a current share price of just under 90p, this implies a disappointing yield of 1.1%.

The leisure retailer’s increased its payout every year since the pandemic though.

A bit better

Informa is probably one of the Footsie’s lesser-known members. The digital services and academic publishing group is due to make its final payment of 13.6p today.

Based on the full-year payment of 20p, the stock’s currently yielding 2.4%. Again, a little frugal.

But shareholders have been rewarded in another way. The group’s share price has risen 90% over the past five years.

Now we’re talking!

The other two stocks offer much more generous payouts.

Prior to the pandemic, Persimmon established a reputation for returning nearly all of its profit to shareholders each year. At its peak, it paid 235p as share.

Today, it will pay a final dividend of 40p. When added to its interim dividend of 20p — giving a final payout for 2024 of 60p — it’s a reminder how much the housebuilder’s suffered from a downturn in the market. It also tells us that payouts are never guaranteed.

However, despite the cut, the stock’s still yielding 4.9%.

Another high-yielder

Finally, this brings us to J Sainsbury (LSE:SBRY).

Today’s dividend will bring its total payout for the 52 weeks ended 1 March 2025 (FY25) to 13.6p. That’s a 3.8% increase on the three previous years.

It’s been able to do this because it had a strong FY25 with underlying retail sales (excluding fuel) increasing by 3.1% compared to FY24. Underlying retail operating profit was 7.2% higher. The group’s first-quarter FY26 trading update was also upbeat.

However, it’s worth keeping an eye on the grocer’s net debt (including lease liabilities) which increased by £204m over the course of the year. And competition remains fierce which is an ever-present threat to both its top line and margin.

But the grocer’s maintained its GB market share within a range of 14.8%-15.2% over the past five years. For this time of year, it’s at its highest level since 2016.

And, according to RBC Capital, it’s trading at a discount to the market leader, Tesco. It’s share price has also risen nearly 50% since July 2020. When it comes to value, the grocer’s customer satisfaction scores are at their highest ever.

These factors – along with its 4.8% yield – could make it worth considering.

I’m not sure how many people have one or more of these stocks in their portfolios. But for those who do, I think today’s payments are a welcome reminder of one of the benefits of owning FTSE 100 shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James Beard has positions in JD Sports Fashion, Persimmon Plc, and Tesco Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear View Of Woman Holding Man Hand during travel in cappadocia
Investing Articles

Is this under-the-radar UK stock as cheap as its rooms?

| James Beard

Our writer’s been keeping an eye on a little-known UK stock that operates in a niche, but profitable, sector of…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

Check out this spectacular FTSE 250 stock

| Stephen Wright

UK investors willing to look beyond the FTSE 100 can find some outstanding companies. Online advertising business Baltic Classifieds might…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

The JD Sports share price is down 18% in a year. And the stock’s only yielding 1.1%. Here’s what I’m doing…

| James Beard

With the JD Sports share price struggling and a tiny dividend on offer, there doesn’t appear to me much going…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

How long would it take an owner of Legal & General shares to get their money back in passive income?

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the passive income potential of Legal & General, one of the highest-yielding shares on the FTSE…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Small but mighty: 2 FTSE 250 growth shares beating expectations

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley picks out two lesser-known FTSE 250 shares delivering outstanding earnings growth – but with share prices that are…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA: is lump-sum investing better than pound-cost averaging?

| Mark Hartley

Is it better to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA all at once or drip-feed with pound-cost averaging? Mark…

Read more »

4 Teslas in a parking lot at a charger station
Investing Articles

Is this an unmissable opportunity to buy Tesla stock?

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock appears to be nearing a pivotal moment as its autonomous ambitions either become reality or fail to impress.

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Up 140% in 2025, I think this could be among the best UK momentum stocks to consider

| Royston Wild

Momentum investors could enjoy substantial returns by buying UK gold stocks like this Alternative Investment Market (AIM) star.

Read more »