Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Jet2 share price nosedives despite record-breaking 2025 results

The Jet2 share price nosedives despite record-breaking 2025 results

Investors sent the Jet2 share price lower in early trading today (9 July) as they reacted negatively to the leisure group’s latest results.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The Jet2 (LSE:JET) share price plummeted 6% in the first few minutes of trading today (9 July). Investors were responding to the travel group’s results for the year ended 31 March (FY25).

This morning’s market reaction spoils a strong post-‘Liberation Day’ rally. Even so, its shares are now changing hands for 48% more than their April low of £11.59.

The group’s simple offer of “friendly” low fares, carefully selected hotels and a “VIP customer service” seems to be working.

I say this because, compared to FY24, it recorded a 12% increase in pre-tax profit to £593.2m. In fact, in terms of passenger numbers, revenue and profitability, it was a record-breaking year.

To reward shareholders, the final dividend was increased by 13%. This brings the full-year payout to 16.5p. A £250m share buyback programme has also been announced.

It’s a far cry from the dark days of the pandemic when passenger numbers collapsed and losses mounted.

Financial yearFlown passengers (m)Pre-exceptional profit before tax (£m)
202519.77577.7
202417.72520.1
202316.22390.8
20224.85(376.2)
20211.32(373.8)
202014.62264.2
Source: company reports / financial year = 31 March

A complicated picture

In common with other airlines and tour operators, delve a little deeper and it can sometimes be bewildering looking at the Jet2 results.

References to “flight-only ticket yield per passenger sector (excluding taxes)” and “leisure travel pre-exceptional profit before foreign exchange revaluation and taxation” are hard to fathom.

However, one thing that’s easy to see is its potential to generate large amounts of cash. Over the past three years, it’s made £3.1bn from its operations. And like all sensible businesses, it’s been using this to invest for the future and repay some of its borrowings.

During the course of FY25, the group reduced its debt by 22%. And it improved its net cash position by 17% to £2.02bn.

Cash flows / £m202320242025Combined
Generated from operations952.11,093.5 1,057.73,103.3
Used in investing activities(675.8)(482.3) (613.9)(1,772.0)
Used in financing activities(370.3)(124.6) (696.6)(1,191.5)
Net cash inflow / (outflow)(94.0)486.6(252.8)139.8
Source: company reports / financial year = 31 March

Looking ahead, the group’s bottom line should benefit from lower fuel costs. Excluding spending on accommodation, these account for around a fifth of all operating expenditure. But it’s hedged 90% of its expected demand for FY26 so most of this benefit should be received next year.

Current trading’s reported to be in line with expectations.

Jet2’s shares appear attractively priced to me. Based on its FY25 earnings per share of 207.2p, they currently trade on a historical price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. For comparison, easyJet attracts a multiple of 9.1.

All of this makes the reaction of investors a little puzzling. Perhaps some shareholders decided to cash out after the recent rally. Or maybe it was the decline in the operating margin from 6.8% to 6.2% that caused nervousness. Whatever the explanation, in my opinion, the business remains in fundamentally good shape.

Final observations

However, despite reporting a strong set of results, anyone involved with the industry will know how quickly things turned when the pandemic struck. And the sector faces many other challenges. Indeed, its FY24 annual report identified 12 key threats covering everything from operational disruption and variable input costs to data security and government intervention.

Above all, Jet2 operates in a highly-competitive sector of the market where price-conscious consumers often show little brand loyalty.

But with its strong balance sheet and large cash reserves, the group’s better placed than many of its competitors to cope with any unforeseen events. And today’s results demonstrate that it’s good at what it does.

On this basis, investors could consider adding the stock to their portfolios, especially with the unexpected pullback in the group’s share price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Exterior of BT head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Near a 5-year high, is there still value in the BT share price?

| Mark Hartley

With the BT share price near a five-year high, Mark Hartley analyses if there’s still value left for investors chasing…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

Here’s a surprising winner after the UK stock market reacts to the latest US tariffs — Diageo

| Mark Hartley

Our writer was pleasantly surprised to see Diageo shares rise after US trade tariff news hit the UK stock market.…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Down from its all-time high, is the Rolls-Royce share price heading for a fall?

| Alan Oscroft

I keep thinking the Rolls-Royce share price could be set for a fall, and I keep being wrong. What about…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

At 36p, this penny stock could be worth considering

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon just scanned the UK market for penny stocks that are currently in strong upward trends. And this one…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Down 10% from May, is it time for me to buy more of this high-yielding FTSE heavyweight?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 giant is forecast to have a 6.3% dividend yield by 2027, and looks substantially undervalued to me,…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 37% but with 47% forecast earnings growth and $1bn buyback announced, does Glencore’s share price look cheap to me?

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price has dropped over the year on concerns about China’s economic growth and US tariffs, but its earnings…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Up 10% in a month! What on earth’s going on with the Vodafone share price?

| James Beard

Our writer’s trying to find an explanation for the recent strong performance in the Vodafone share price. But it isn't…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

Up nearly 1,000%! Only 4 major US stocks are outperforming Rolls-Royce shares

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores how Rolls-Royce shares beat the odds to recover nearly 1,000% in five years, outperforming all but five…

Read more »