Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 18%, this FTSE 100 dividend stock just hit a 16-year low!

Down 18%, this FTSE 100 dividend stock just hit a 16-year low!

This blue-chip dividend stock is trading at its lowest level since 2009. Should I add it to my Stocks and Shares ISA right now?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

WPP (LSE:WPP) was already having a bad year before today (9 July). But it just got a hell of a lot worse for this FTSE 100 dividend stock. As I type, it’s down 18% to 432p!

This latest drop means WPP has fallen 48% year to date, and is now at a 16-year low. Ouch.

What on earth’s going on here?

Grim reading

Advertising group WPP is often still described as a ‘giant’. But its market cap is now just £4.7bn, which hardly seems goliath-like in the current age of $1trn+ digital advertising platforms.

Today’s sharp drop was caused by the company’s grim first-half trading update. It said “we have seen a deterioration in performance as Q2 has progressed“. This was worse than expected and will result in lower full-year revenue, earnings and margins.

With weak client spending and fewer new contract wins, WPP now expects 2025 revenue to decline 3%-5%. It had previously anticipated that revenue would be flat or down 2%, at worst.  

Underlying operating profit for the first half is set to fall to £400m-£425m, down from £646m. Management now assumes that full-year margins will fall 50 to 175 basis points, despite ongoing cost-cutting efforts. WPP had previously guided for the margin to be flattish.

Challenging macro environment

It’s no surprise that the ad market is challenging right now. Uncertainty persists around President Trump’s on-off tariffs, while China has been weak for some time (WPP has a large operation in China).

There’s every chance the global economy could fall into recession later this year, which wouldn’t be ideal for consumers and therefore ad budgets.

If an ad market downturn was my only concern, I might see a lot of value on offer. The stock is trading at around six times forecast earnings while offering an 8.8% dividend yield.

But outgoing CEO Mark Read recently said something in an interview with CNBC that should give value-seeking investors pause for thought: “I think this AI disruption [is]…unnerving investors in every industry, and it’s totally disrupting our business.”

Adaptation

While WPP did navigate the shift from TV to digital ads (YouTube, Facebook, etc), that digital disruption happened over the course of a decade. Agencies had time to hire social media marketing experts. 

Now though, AI tools are evolving in months, if not weeks. And Google, TikTok and Meta/Facebook are muscling their way into the ad creation space. Agencies are being forced to adapt in real time, often without a roadmap, and with profits under pressure. 

Coca-Cola recently used generative AI to make a global campaign video without needing a traditional film crew. Admittedly, this reboot of the classic 1995 Christmas commercial wasn’t particularly well-received by viewers, but it shows where things are heading. Generative AI is improving rapidly.  

Naturally, the company is adapting. It has launched WPP Open, an AI-enabled marketing platform that 50,000 of its staff are now using. It helps clients plan campaigns, create content, and analyse results.

My move

Last month, I warned the stock could be a value trap — and this latest update hasn’t changed my view.

I suspect one of the new CEO’s first moves could be to slash the dividend, turning that tempting 8.8% yield into a mirage.

I still see better opportunities to consider elsewhere in the FTSE 100.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

The more Apple stock falls, the more tempting it looks!

| Christopher Ruane

After a 16% drop this year, Christopher Ruane has been eyeing adding some Apple stock to his portfolio. But has…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price taking a breather before its next move up?

| Christopher Ruane

After an outstanding few years of performance, the Lloyds share price seems to have run out of steam in recent…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

A profit warning sends the WPP share price 16% lower!

| James Beard

The WPP share price fell heavily today as investors digested the company’s latest trading update and profit warning.

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

3 things I look for when buying stocks for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon is aiming to fill his Stocks and Shares ISA with picks that are capable of providing him with…

Read more »

Business woman creating images with artificial intelligence inside office
Investing Articles

‘Britain’s Warren Buffett’ is betting on these AI stocks… but for how long?

| Stephen Wright

Meta and Microsoft make up 17% of the Fundsmith Global Equity portfolio. But could higher capital intensity cause the 'UK’s…

Read more »

Exterior of BT head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Near a 5-year high, is there still value in the BT share price?

| Mark Hartley

With the BT share price near a five-year high, Mark Hartley analyses if there’s still value left for investors chasing…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

Here’s a surprising winner after the UK stock market reacts to the latest US tariffs — Diageo

| Mark Hartley

Our writer was pleasantly surprised to see Diageo shares rise after US trade tariff news hit the UK stock market.…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Down from its all-time high, is the Rolls-Royce share price heading for a fall?

| Alan Oscroft

I keep thinking the Rolls-Royce share price could be set for a fall, and I keep being wrong. What about…

Read more »