Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 UK shares and funds to target a sizzling summer return!

2 UK shares and funds to target a sizzling summer return!

With investors buying gold again, and central banks still building their bullion reserves, I think these UK shares and funds could fly.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I think these UK shares and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are worth investigating as they could deliver giant returns as gold demand rebounds. Here’s why.

Bouncing back

Gold’s rise to record peaks in 2025 was driven by fears over US trade policy. At $3,500 per ounce, the precious metal surged as markets worried about crushing tariffs and their impact on global growth and inflation.

The threat hasn’t gone away, but its impact on gold prices is greatly diminished. As we’ve seen in recent hours, markets seem accustomed to tough words on tariffs from President Trump before the White House sounds the retreat.

Does this mean gold’s bull run is over? Not in my book, as there are plenty of other factors that could drive the safe haven to new peaks. These include falling interest rate cuts, a weakening US dollar, and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

A fine fund

Modern investors have a multitude of options if they want to capitalise on a rising gold price. The first option is to purchase physical gold like bars or coins. The advantage is that investors have 100% control over the asset. However, buying and selling actual metal can be more complicated than other options, and can attract storage costs.

Another possibility is to buy a price-tracking ETF. The problem here however, is that — as with owning physical bullion — individuals don’t receive an income. They only benefit from a rise in the value of the shiny commodity.

To get around this, individuals can purchase an ETF that holds a basket of gold stocks. This is a path I’ve chosen with the L&G Gold Mining (LSE:AUCP) fund, which owns shares in 38 different bullion producers.

Some of the companies it holds (like AngloGold Ashanti, Kinross Gold and Newmont) pay a regular dividend to their investors. This is then reinvested back in the fund for further growth. Another advantage is that miners’ profits can rise faster than the gold price due to the leveraged effect.

The downside is that ETFs like this expose investors to the unpredictable. Though with holdings in a spectrum of different companies, the risk associated with this is reduced (if not totally eliminated).

Another golden opportunity

The final option investors have to play the gold market is to directly buy shares themselves. One that’s caught my eye is Serabi Gold (LSE:SRB).

Buying individual mining shares carries even greater risk due to a lack of diversification. But I think this could be baked into the cheapness of Serabi shares today. At 172.5p per share, the African miner trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 3.3 times. This reflects forecasts that annual earnings will rise 87% in 2025.

On top of this, Serabi’s forward dividend yield is a large 5.5%.

I think both this gold stock and the earlier gold ETF are worth consideration right now. In the case of Serabi, now could be a great time to take a look given its impressive recent operational performance.

Gold production rose 11% between January and March, to 10,013 ounces. And all-in sustaining costs (AISCs) dropped 12% to $1,636 per ounce, well below the current gold price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Ucits ETF Plc - L&g Gold Mining Ucits ETF. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Exterior of BT head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Near a 5-year high, is there still value in the BT share price?

| Mark Hartley

With the BT share price near a five-year high, Mark Hartley analyses if there’s still value left for investors chasing…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

Here’s a surprising winner after the UK stock market reacts to the latest US tariffs — Diageo

| Mark Hartley

Our writer was pleasantly surprised to see Diageo shares rise after US trade tariff news hit the UK stock market.…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Down from its all-time high, is the Rolls-Royce share price heading for a fall?

| Alan Oscroft

I keep thinking the Rolls-Royce share price could be set for a fall, and I keep being wrong. What about…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

The Jet2 share price nosedives despite record-breaking 2025 results

| James Beard

Investors sent the Jet2 share price lower in early trading today (9 July) as they reacted negatively to the leisure…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

At 36p, this penny stock could be worth considering

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon just scanned the UK market for penny stocks that are currently in strong upward trends. And this one…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Down 10% from May, is it time for me to buy more of this high-yielding FTSE heavyweight?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 giant is forecast to have a 6.3% dividend yield by 2027, and looks substantially undervalued to me,…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 37% but with 47% forecast earnings growth and $1bn buyback announced, does Glencore’s share price look cheap to me?

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price has dropped over the year on concerns about China’s economic growth and US tariffs, but its earnings…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Up 10% in a month! What on earth’s going on with the Vodafone share price?

| James Beard

Our writer’s trying to find an explanation for the recent strong performance in the Vodafone share price. But it isn't…

Read more »