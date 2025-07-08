Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » National Grid shares: a £1,000 investment 5 years ago is now worth…

National Grid shares: a £1,000 investment 5 years ago is now worth…

National Grid shares are on the rise! Here’s how much money investors have made so far… and how much they could earn in the future.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
National Grid engineers at a substation

Image source: National Grid plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

National Grid (LSE:NG.) shares have been on quite a rollercoaster ride over the last five years. Yet despite constantly swinging up and down, the energy infrastructure enterprise has seen its market-cap trend upwards. And with dividends still flowing into the pockets of shareholders every year, investors have reaped positive returns.

Combining the 23% share price gains since July 2020 with ongoing dividend payments means that a £1,000 initial investment’s now worth around £1,300. That roughly works out to a 5.4% annualised gain, which is hardly groundbreaking. But for conservative investors looking to protect their wealth rather than grow it, National Grid’s proven to be a good parking spot for capital so far, staying largely ahead of inflation.

Of course, the question now is, can it continue to deliver similarly robust returns moving forward?

Looking to the future

The firm has begun executing an ambitious five-year infrastructure upgrade plan, with £9.8bn already spent in its 2025 fiscal year (ending in March). This expansion of assets, paired with favourable US regulatory shifts and flat controllable costs, resulted in underlying profit growth exceeding analyst expectations.

At the same time, successful capital raises, while dilutive for shareholders, have allowed the company to kick-start its debt reduction programme. Needless to say, this is all pretty positive news. And if it’s a sign of what’s to come as the firm progresses with its new strategy, the current upward trajectory of National Grid shares could start to accelerate. At least, that’s what the current analyst forecasts are suggesting.

While there’s a range of opinions, the average consensus projection for the National Grid share price is that it could reach 1,192p by this time next year. That represents a potential 15% gain in just the next 12 months. And with dividends expected to continue, there’s an extra 4.5% yield on the table as well. In other words, that initial £1,000 investment could soon be worth closer to £1,554.

Taking a step back

As encouraging as this outlook seems, there are some critical risks to carefully consider. And arguably the most prominent is execution risk.

In total, National Grid intends to invest £60bn by March 2029. Executing projects on this scale is notoriously challenging and susceptible to delays, cost overruns, and mismanagement. And with shareholders likely to be diluted even further in the future, National Grid shares could be kept on a short leash if it can’t continue to hit planned milestones.

Delays aren’t just problematic in terms of potential share price volatility but also debt burdens as well. A big driver of executing this plan is to deliver a rebound in free cash flow generation, as modern energy infrastructure is more efficient. But if those benefits fail to materialise, management’s ability to continue paying off its debts while growing dividends could come into question.

Put simply, despite being a FTSE 100 stalwart, National Grid’s carrying notable risk at the moment. And investors will need to consider these factors carefully before adding it to their investment portfolios.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

A 3-step passive income strategy to target major wealth

| Alan Oscroft

Want to invest in the stock market to build up a passive income stream? There's no fiendlishly complex multi-step mystique…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Fundsmith Equity for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Managed by Terry Smith -- often dubbed the UK’s Warren Buffett -- this £20bn fund remains a staple in many…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Down 5% despite good Q1 results, is now the time for investors to consider Sainsbury’s shares?

| Simon Watkins

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s released solid Q1 results on 1 July, but is down 5% from its one-year traded high, so…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s electric vehicle stock is smashing Tesla shares in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett doesn’t get enough credit for owning this top-performing electric vehicle stock. In recent years, it’s been a brilliant…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could target £5,174 a year in passive income from £5,000 in savings invested in this FTSE 100 gem…

| Simon Watkins

This often overlooked FTSE 100 savings and investment giant has an ultra-high yield of 8.4%, which can generate enormous passive…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

A profitable penny stock with a well-covered 8% dividend yield! What’s the catch?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley dives into a rare penny stock that offers an 8% dividend yield, investigating whether it deserves a place…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

I slashed my monthly expenses by £300 to help me aim for a steady second income stream of £20k

| Mark Hartley

This Fool's saving an extra £300 a month and investing it in a portfolio of dividends stocks to power his…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Come on Shell! Here’s why you could consider buying BP shares…

| James Beard

Following takeover speculation, James Beard’s put together a letter to Shell’s boss explaining why the energy giant could consider buying…

Read more »