Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Shell shares: check out the latest price and dividend forecasts

Shell shares: check out the latest price and dividend forecasts

Harvey Jones assesses the outlook for Shell shares amid a tricky time for the oil and gas sector. Where could the FTSE 100 stock go from here?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Front view of aircraft in flight.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

It may be tragic but Shell (LSE: SHEL) shares spiked when Donald Trump bombed Iran and the oil price surged towards $78 a barrel. With crude now back near $68, the heat’s gone out of the stock. It’s down 8% over the last 12 months. But long-term investors won’t be too bothered. Over five years it’s still doubled, with dividends on top.

It also looks relatively cheap, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. That’s comfortably below the long-run FTSE 100 average of around 15. A bargain? That depends on what happens next.

Earnings bounce back

On 2 May, Shell posted a 28% drop in first-quarter net profit to $5.58bn, amid falling oil prices and lower refining margins. However, it did hold the pace of its share buyback programme, something FTSE 100 rival BP hasn’t managed.

Adjusted earnings, its definition of net profit, jumped 51% to $5.6bn, beating forecasts of $4.96bn. That was down from $7.73bn a year ago.

Adjusted earnings jumped to $5.6bn, up 51% on the previous quarter. Reported income hit $4.8bn, up from $900m. That’s an impressive recovery given oil prices were lower than in late 2024, averaging $76 a barrel. They’re lower today though.

Net debt ticked up to $41.5bn, but gearing remains reasonable at around 19%.

Dividend slowly rising

Before the pandemic, Shell paid out 188 cents per share in dividends. That was slashed by 65% in 2020 and has been recovering since. In 2024, it paid 139 cents, up 7.46% year-on-year, but still short of its pre-Covid high.

Today’s trailing dividend yield’s 4.11%. That’s lower than it used to be but backed by share buybacks too, with the group committed to returning 40-50% of operating cash flow to shareholders. Shell says it can support payouts even if oil falls to $40, and keep buying back shares at $50. That’s a decent cushion.

I’d always prefer to see cash hit my account, but buybacks do support the share price over time.

Risks to weigh up

There are risks. A structural dip in oil demand could hit future earnings, as the world shifts towards electric vehicles and cleaner energy. China’s economic slowdown also casts a shadow over global demand.

On 26 June, Shell publicly denied it was planning a bid for BP, after media reports claimed talks were under way. I think that’s good for Shell, as this avoids trying to bolt on BP with all its issues.

Analysts reckon that Shell shares could rise 15% over the next year, with a median 12-month target of 3,028p (up from 2,625p today). The total return rises to almost 20% when factoring in the dividend. If that plays out, a £10,000 investment could return roughly £12,000. But as always, forecasts can misfire.

The FTSE 100 energy giant has long been a buy-and-hold stock, and that hasn’t changed. With the shares trading at under 10 times earnings and a solid income stream, I think long-term investors might consider buying today. Just don’t expect fireworks unless oil gets back above $80. Maybe it never will. Nobody knows.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Check out the latest easyJet share price and dividend forecasts. Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

The easyJet share price has given investors a bumpy ride but looks incredibly good value. Can Harvey Jones see blue…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price hit an all-time high last week. Too late to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane tries to put the soaring Rolls-Royce share price into perspective as he weighs whether he's too late to…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Could this small-cap AIM share be the next big UK growth stock?

| Mark Hartley

Growth stocks can supercharge a portfolio, but come with risks. I'm eyeing one small-cap AIM share that could be a…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

With a low valuation and 5.2% dividend yield, is this the best income stock on the S&P 500?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores whether VICI Properties, with its low valuation and 5.2% dividend yield, could be one of the best…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Is the Diageo share price becoming too cheap to ignore?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Diageo share price has been falling for almost three years now. And Edward Sheldon believes the stock is starting…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Down 26% in a year, is this FTSE 100 stock a bargain?

| Stephen Wright

Despite 30 consecutive years of dividend increases, Croda International shares are well off their highs. Is this a buying opportunity…

Read more »

A senior woman and young girl help out in the greenhouse at the local farm.
Investing Articles

See how much an investor needs in a SIPP to earn passive income of £777 a month

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is building retirement wealth in a Self-Invested Personal Pension. How much does he need to fund a generous…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how a £20k ISA could earn £1,400 in passive income next year – and every year

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane digs into the practicalities of using a Stocks and Shares ISA to start generating sizeable annual passive income…

Read more »