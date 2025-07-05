Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how £20k of savings could one day generate £841 of monthly passive income

Here’s how £20k of savings could one day generate £841 of monthly passive income

A passive income plan built around investing in dividend shares could be a simple but potentially lucrative way to earn money without working for it.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

One popular way to earn passive income is investing in shares that pay dividends. It is an approach that can be tailored to someone’s individual financial circumstances.

It can also be pretty lucrative, especially if that someone has patience to wait and adopt a long-term approach to investing.

As an illustration, here is how they could target a monthly average passive income of £841 from an initial investment of £20k.

How to calculate prospective passive income

Let me explain how I arrived at that number. It is based on an investor compounding £20k at 9% annually for two decades, then generating a passive income from it at a 9% yield.

That compounding could involve both capital gain and any dividends paid. Share prices can fall though, and that also would affect the overall performance, so the final figure is by no means guaranteed.

As for a 9% yield 20 years down the line, based on today’s market there are some quality shares yielding that much – but careful selection is important. Some shares have high yields because investors doubt that the dividend can be sustained.

Finding shares to buy

What sort of shares do I have in mind here? As an example, one I think investors should consider is FTSE 100 asset manager M&G (LSE: MNG).

For some years, it has had a policy of aiming to maintain or grow its dividend annually. It has recently simplified that to a policy of targeting annual increases in the dividend per share. I see that as a vote of confidence by the company’s board.

That is likely music to shareholders’ ears, especially as M&G already yields an impressive 7.8%. That is over double the FTSE 100 average.

The company has a number of strengths, including a large customer base, strong brand and long experience in asset management.

A recent tie-up with a Japanese financial services firm could help bring in more funds to manage. I see that as positive, because one of the risks that has been concerning me about M&G shares is that policyholders have been withdrawing more funds than they put in. That is a risk to profits.

Getting started

All shares have risks, of course. One simple way smart investors aim to mitigate them is to diversify across different shares. Twenty grand is ample to do that.

It is also important to choose high-quality shares trading at attractive prices. It can be hard to know whether shares really fit that bill. Like billionaire investor Warren Buffett, I therefore stick to businesses I feel confident I can understand.

It is all very well having a passive income plan – but how can someone turn it into reality? A useful first step, in my view, is to set up a way to put the £20k to work in the market. Actually, it is possible to start with less, but the passive income streams would be proportionately smaller.

To do that, an investor could compare some different options for a share-dealing account, Stocks and Shares ISA or share trading app.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, the recovering aberdeen share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

After a terrible run the aberdeen share price is finally showing some zip and Harvey Jones says the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 100 insurer to consider buying for a SIPP

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the pros and cons of including one of the Footsie’s insurance companies in a Self-Invested Personal…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Should every investor be like Warren Buffett and have an insurance company in their portfolio?

| James Beard

Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s investment vehicle, has been a long-time investor in insurance. Our writer takes a closer look at…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

3i Group: unravelling the finances behind one of the FTSE 100’s most profitable companies

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down why 3i Group's one of the most profitable companies on the FTSE 100, and the risks…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

UK shares look cheap to me! But not this one…

| James Beard

Our writer reckons there’s some strong evidence to suggest that UK shares generally offer good value at the moment. However,…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Where next for the Persimmon share price?

| James Beard

The Bank of England’s not cutting interest rates quickly but its latest credit report contains news that could help lift…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the rampant Tesco share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

The Tesco share price has been doing things that Harvey Jones never expected. But can the FTSE 100 dividend growth…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

As the US dollar falls, is now the time to buy US shares?

| Stephen Wright

Over the last year, the US dollar has fallen 8% against the British pound. So is this a golden opportunity…

Read more »